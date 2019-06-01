EDITIONS
Tenzin Pema
Startup

In the age of ‘shoebox’ satellites, this space-tech startup by two student entrepreneurs is primed for take-off

Tenzin Pema
27th May 2019 · 7 min read
FoodTech

Ride-hailing startup Ola rejigs food division; boosts focus on cloud kitchen: sources

Tenzin Pema
22nd May 2019 · 2 min read
Startup

SEC approval of Silicon Valley-backed LTSE may fast-track startups' IPO path

Tenzin Pema
12th May 2019 · 3 min read
In Depth

Uber’s upcoming IPO puts the spotlight on the ride-hailing startup’s bumpy ride to profitability

Tenzin Pema
9th May 2019 · 8 min read
Inspiration

[I'M POSSIBLE] – How Puneet Kumar of Nexus Venture Partners overcame impossible hurdles with his ‘I’m possible’ attitude

Tenzin Pema
8th May 2019 · 5 min read
Stories

In the wake of Cyclone Fani, Odisha emerges a role model in disaster preparedness

Tenzin Pema
5th May 2019 · 6 min read