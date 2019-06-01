EDITIONS
Tenzin Pema
Startup
In the age of ‘shoebox’ satellites, this space-tech startup by two student entrepreneurs is primed for take-off
by Tenzin Pema
27th May 2019
· 7 min read
FoodTech
Ride-hailing startup Ola rejigs food division; boosts focus on cloud kitchen: sources
by Tenzin Pema
22nd May 2019
· 2 min read
Startup
SEC approval of Silicon Valley-backed LTSE may fast-track startups' IPO path
by Tenzin Pema
12th May 2019
· 3 min read
In Depth
Uber’s upcoming IPO puts the spotlight on the ride-hailing startup’s bumpy ride to profitability
by Tenzin Pema
9th May 2019
· 8 min read
Inspiration
[I'M POSSIBLE] – How Puneet Kumar of Nexus Venture Partners overcame impossible hurdles with his ‘I’m possible’ attitude
by Tenzin Pema
8th May 2019
· 5 min read
Stories
In the wake of Cyclone Fani, Odisha emerges a role model in disaster preparedness
by Tenzin Pema
5th May 2019
· 6 min read
