Meet the winners of Chiratae Ventures Pride of India Annual Awards 2020

Chiratae Ventures Pride of India Annual Awards 2020 was held on October 30, 2020, to recognise and celebrate those startups that have realised their true potential and exhibited exceptional growth in recent times, especially in the areas of exits and fundraising. In its 14th year, there are six winners under the Successful Exit category and 18 portfolio companies under the Successful Fundraise category.





The virtual award ceremony was hosted by Karan Mohla, Executive Director and Head of Consumer Media and Technology, Chiratae Ventures, and brought together investors and founders from across the world and multiple time zones.





Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures gave an overview of the Chiratae Ventures Pride of India Annual Awards and its importance in the startup community.





Here are the winners across the two categories:

Successful Exit category

The awards for this category were conferred by Saurabh Srivastava (Investor, Serial Entrepreneur and Former Chairman of NASSCOM) and Ruchira Shukla (Regional Lead, South Asia, Disruptive Technologies at IFC). The winners are:

FirstCry, an online shopping store for child products eShakti.com, a fashion clothing e-commerce company Forus Health, a medical technology startup to eradicate avoidable blindness Policybazaar, an online policy aggregator Netmeds, an online health store SilverPush, artificial intelligence-powered advertising technology solutions provider

Successful Fundraise category

The awards for this category were conferred by Chirantan Patnaik from CDC, Manish Choksi of Asian Paints, Bruno Raschle of Schroder Adveq, Pawan Chaturvedi of Unilever Ventures and Amit Mehta from L N Bangur Group. The winners are:

Cure.fit., a fitness startup Bounce, a dockless scooter platform CropIn Technology, a platform for end-to-end farm management solutions EarlySalary, an online credit services provider Deepfence Inc., an enterprise application security company Hevo Data Inc., an automated data pipeline solutions provider HealthifyMe, a digital health and wellness platform Kristal.AI., digital wealth management services provider Emotix, the developer of advanced personal robots for children Miko.ai. Axio Biosolutions, Deep Science MedTech company HealthPlix, a healthtech venture LoveLocal, an online local stores aggregator Policybazaar, an online policy aggregator (This is the only startup to have won the prize under both categories this year) PlayShifu, AR-based STEM toys developer RentoMojo, a furniture rental platform Peel-Works, B2B grocery and FMCG commerce platform CreditMantri, an online credit services provider Lenskart, an eyewear company

TC Meenakshisundaram, Founder and Managing Director of Chiratae Ventures delivered the closing note at the event. "Congratulations to all the winners for creating successful exits and follow up rounds in their journey to create valuable enterprises. Thanks for taking us with you on your journey," he said.