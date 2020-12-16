These series of workshops aim to help you attain the next level of scale and sustainable growth for your startup

Leveraging technology, controlling costs, and pivoting to new opportunities. These are some of the key tenets that have helped startups and businesses survive in the current environment.





While survival has been a priority in these challenging times, startups are founded with a vision to grow and make an impact at scale. And it takes resilience and robust business decisions to achieve this vision in the long run.





Such decisions could range from choosing the right team, to seeking funding, choosing the right technology stack to power your startup’s operations, and making crucial decisions around your product offerings, among others.





In today’s rapidly-evolving business and technology landscape, startups at any point of their growth journey often require clarity on the road ahead to achieve their full potential. To this end, the Dridh Hai Hum workshops for startups, powered by Embee Software and Microsoft India, aim to empower startups across key stages of their growth journey, right from those at the ideation stage to startups looking to reach the next level in fulfilling their vision.

"The current pandemic crisis has forced startup business owners to make quick decisions in the face of uncertainty. However, with such high stakes on the line, entrepreneurs find it difficult to make right decisions to scale and grow their businesses. Dridh Hai Hum series of start-up accelerator workshop series aims to help entrepreneurs take right business and tech decisions to ensure sustainable growth coupled with optimised business operations,” says Sudhir Kothari, CEO and MD, Embee Software Pvt Limited.

This series of workshops will feature prominent startup founders and industry leaders across sectors who will share insights on tackling major challenges and crossing key milestones needed for startups to secure sustainable growth on their journey to scale and success. Each workshop will be driven by solution experts from Microsoft and Embee, along with a seasoned startup player to answer your tech and business queries.

Enabling the journey from startup to enterprise- Explore what all it takes

The December edition of the workshop- “From a Startup to becoming an enterprise – Explore what all it takes” will take place on December 22nd, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. The workshop will feature a panel of successful start-up owners, industry leaders and change-makers, including Nitin Verma, Co-Founder, Orgzit; Sagar Joshi, Public Speaker and Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft; Sasi Kumar Chandran, Startup Ecosystem Manager, Microsoft and Aman Singhal, Solution Architect- Cloud Services, Embee Software Pvt. Ltd.





This eminent and experienced panel will help attendees know what it takes to scale a business while controlling costs during these challenging times or understand the right business moves to ensure a sustainable growth for future, among others.





You’ll leave equipped with some great hacks, strategies and tactics, inspiring success stories, and guidelines for redefining, creating and growth hacking your startup. Panellists will help attendees understand how to select the right technologies and platforms based on the size of their business, how to best leverage the right tools and platforms for growth and empowerment. They will also provide you with best practices on how to streamline and optimise your tech and business processes, and share knowledge about existing solutions to help improve employee as well as customer experience.





Whether you just have an idea or are looking at getting to that next stage, Dridh Hai Hum workshops for startups will give you the vision you might need to set your sights on the future. Register now and use these series of startup accelerator workshops to fast-track your entrepreneurial journey!





You can kick start your startup journey by growing your revenues, reaching new customers, and setting their businesses apart from competitors with the right cloud strategy. Click here to do all this and more by availing exclusive offers from Embee and Microsoft.