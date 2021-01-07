Pocket Aces’ Loco joins hands with Activision Blizzard to host Call of Duty Mobile Tournament

Esports and game streaming platform Loco on Wednesday announced its partnership with video game publishing giant Activision Blizzard. The two will jointly host the Call of Duty Mobile tournament with a prize pool of Rs 35 lakh. This will be India's biggest tournament after PUBG, said an official statement by the company.





Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will be live exclusively on Loco and the event will comprise of two tournaments - Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro.





According to the company, registrations for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament are underway, allowing teams from across the country to sign up and compete against each other in 5v5 matches in an open qualifier format.





Speaking about the tournament, Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Pocket Aces , said,

"We are thrilled to partner with a leading game publisher such as Activision Blizzard and to host a tournament of this magnitude and scale. Call of Duty is a legendary title and we are really excited to build the Call of Duty Mobile eSports ecosystem in the country from the ground up."

Pocket Aces' Co-founders Anirudh Pandita, Aditi Shrivastava, and Ashwin Suresh.

"The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the first step in the formation of this ecosystem and will help cement India’s position on the global esports map. We are elated to have magnificent teams like Team IND and Team Mayhem on board with us, and in a country where esports is growing at an unprecedented rate, this is just the beginning of a journey to many more milestones,” added Anirudh.





So far, Pocket Aces has won more than 50 awards for its work across various categories. Some of its major investors include Sequoia Capital, 3one4 Capital, DSP Group, North Base Media, and the co-founders of India's largest IT services firm, Infosys.





Recently, the digital entertainment company raised debt funding of Rs 17 crore led by Stride Ventures. As part of the transaction, Stride said it will be a strategic partner in Pocket Aces’ growth journey with its customised offerings and deep relationships across banks and corporates.