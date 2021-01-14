[Funding alert] AI-powered advisory firm Wright Research raises pre-seed funds from BRTSIF

By Trisha Medhi|14th Jan 2021
Wright Research will use the fresh fund to clearing some critical regulatory requirements, scaling up its business through digital marketing, institutional partnerships, data acquisition, and technological development.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based AI-powered investment advisor Wright Research on Thursday said it has raised undisclosed pre-seed funds from BSE Institute Limited Ryerson Technology Startup Incubation Foundation (BRTSIF), under the Government of India NIDHI Seed Support System. 


Other investors, including Innovation Partners Capital of Singapore and Ajat Hukkoo, Director of Engineering at Broadcom, US, also participated in this round.

Wright Research will use the fresh fund to clearing some critical regulatory requirements, scaling up its business through digital marketing, institutional partnerships, data acquisition, and technological development.

Founded in 2019 by an IIT Kanpur graduate Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research uses data and algorithms to identify a diverse set of factors in the public equity market and tactically invests in them to generate consistent alpha.


It also offers long-short strategies for high-risk individuals using multiple factors and machine learning, which gives a consistently high return at a very low drawdown.

Agritech funding

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] CoinSwitch Kuber raises $15M from Ribbit Capital, Kunal Shah, others

Speaking on the new development, Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research, said,


“Wright believes that emerging markets present a great opportunity for active quantitative strategies, and with the growing size of India capital markets, we see great potential in retail, as well as institutional investment management. We are actively looking for B2B partnerships with wealth management firms, brokers, and family offices to expand our scale."

"This capital injection will give us additional momentum to scale up our reach and technology framework and enable us to expand our talent pool,” added Sonam.

A first-time entrepreneur, Sonam comes with 10 years of experience in quantitative investment and trading at HSBC, Edelweiss, and Qplum. She is a globally recognised researcher in the field of quantitative finance.


Commenting on the investment, Hemant Gupta, Managing Director of BRTSIF, said,


“The investment in Wright Research is a perfect fit for the intent behind the NIDHI-SSS scheme. It is a deep-tech company, founded by a woman, that has demonstrated the strength of its technology during the turbulent COVID-19 markets. We are proud to be partners with Sonam and Wright Research.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group

How ASUS is the one-stop-shop for Indian businesses' tech needs

Team YS

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

The secret to handling investors, from the man who built two Bengaluru unicorns

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Trendspotting: BYJU’S billion-dollar deal and Zerodha’s climate change focus
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Lucknow mediatech startup Knocksense raises $200K in angel round

Sujata Sangwan

Apple launches new projects to challenge systemic racism

Tenzin Norzom

IdeaForge to supply surveillance drones to Indian Army; bags $20M contract

Thimmaya Poojary

YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week

Press Trust of India

Bengaluru world's fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Social audio startup Bolkar raises undisclosed amount from GSF Investors and Axilor Ventures

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details