Amazon signs MoU with Karnataka government to help drive ecommerce exports from the state

Amazon India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to help drive ecommerce exports from the state.





As part of the MoU with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, its exports programme, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products globally to millions of Amazon customers across 200+ countries and territories, it said in a statement.

The company said that Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally from anywhere in India.

With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day one, benefiting from Amazon's distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly, creating a sustainable exports business, Amazon said.





As part of the programme, Amazon will conduct training, webinars, and on-boarding workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters like Ballari, Mysuru, Channapatna, and other districts.





The workshops will focus on sharing knowledge and imparting training to MSMEs about Business-to-consumers ecommerce exports and selling worldwide through Amazon's 17 international marketplaces to over 300 million customers worldwide.

Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and medium scale Industries, said,

"Karnataka has a vibrant automobile, agro, aerospace, textile and garment, biotech, and toys / handicraft sectors which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs.

Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India said,

“This partnership with the Government of Karnataka is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level. The Amazon Global Selling programme has enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $2 billion in cumulative exports, which showcases crores of Made in India products. The programme, which had hit cumulative exports of $1 billion in 2019, saw a 100 percent increase in the next 18 months to cross the $2 billion milestone. We remain committed towards making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”





The programme is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. In January 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 helping Indian businesses grow by selling online worldwide.





