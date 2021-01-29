For a brighter future: What Indian edtech startups want from the government in Budget 2021

What Indian edtech startups and education-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021:

Tweak or remove the tax payable on employee stock options (ESOPs).

Cut GST on online learning courses from the current 18 percent to bring parity with offline teaching.

Offer a tax deduction to people for taking up online learning courses.

Provide tax sops or credit guarantee to education-focussed fintech firms and NBFCs to increase lending.

Offer students a rebate or subsidy to buy devices such as computers for online learning.

Ramp up digital infrastructure in smaller towns and rural areas to reduce the digital divide.

Set up open digital networks that ed-tech startups and financiers can use to expand access to education.

Provide an incentive to teachers to upgrade skills and use modern teaching methodologies.

Revamp the B.Ed teacher training system and include an online element.

Encourage public-private partnerships, nudge colleges and universities to tie up with ed-tech firms and fintech financiers.

Implement the National Education Policy and encourage universities to offer online degrees.

