For a brighter future: What Indian edtech startups want from the government in Budget 2021

By Team YS|29th Jan 2021
Here's a look at what Indian edtech startups and education-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021
What Indian edtech startups and education-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021:

  • Tweak or remove the tax payable on employee stock options (ESOPs).
  • Cut GST on online learning courses from the current 18 percent to bring parity with offline teaching.
  • Offer a tax deduction to people for taking up online learning courses.
  • Provide tax sops or credit guarantee to education-focussed fintech firms and NBFCs to increase lending.
  • Offer students a rebate or subsidy to buy devices such as computers for online learning.
  • Ramp up digital infrastructure in smaller towns and rural areas to reduce the digital divide.
  • Set up open digital networks that ed-tech startups and financiers can use to expand access to education.
  • Provide an incentive to teachers to upgrade skills and use modern teaching methodologies.
  • Revamp the B.Ed teacher training system and include an online element.
  • Encourage public-private partnerships, nudge colleges and universities to tie up with ed-tech firms and fintech financiers.
  • Implement the National Education Policy and encourage universities to offer online degrees.

