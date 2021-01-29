For a brighter future: What Indian edtech startups want from the government in Budget 2021
By Team YS|29th Jan 2021
Here's a look at what Indian edtech startups and education-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021
0 claps
- +0
Share on
0 claps
- +0
Share on
Share on
What Indian edtech startups and education-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021:
- Tweak or remove the tax payable on employee stock options (ESOPs).
- Cut GST on online learning courses from the current 18 percent to bring parity with offline teaching.
- Offer a tax deduction to people for taking up online learning courses.
- Provide tax sops or credit guarantee to education-focussed fintech firms and NBFCs to increase lending.
- Offer students a rebate or subsidy to buy devices such as computers for online learning.
- Ramp up digital infrastructure in smaller towns and rural areas to reduce the digital divide.
- Set up open digital networks that ed-tech startups and financiers can use to expand access to education.
- Provide an incentive to teachers to upgrade skills and use modern teaching methodologies.
- Revamp the B.Ed teacher training system and include an online element.
- Encourage public-private partnerships, nudge colleges and universities to tie up with ed-tech firms and fintech financiers.
- Implement the National Education Policy and encourage universities to offer online degrees.
For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com
0 Shares
- +0
Share on
0 Shares
- +0
Share on
Share on
Our Partner Events
Hustle Across India