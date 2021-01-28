Chiratae Ventures appoints Andreas Hettich to its global advisory board

Chiratae Ventures, a leading venture capital firm from India, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Andreas Hettich to its global advisory board. Andreas is the Chair of the Hettich Group Advisory Board — a leading manufacturer of furniture fittings with annual revenue of €1.1 billion.





Chiratae Ventures Global Advisory Board's other members include — Ratan Tata – Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Kris Gopalakrishnan – Co-founder of Infosys, Bruno E. Raschle – Founder, Managing Director, and Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Schroder, and Manish Choksi – Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Asian Paints.

Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures

The Chiratae India Advisory Board includes Dr Ferzaan Engineer, a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare sector, Founder of Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, among others.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Andreas join us on the global advisory board. His unrivalled business experience and vision will further strengthen our mission of cross-pollination of knowledge and strategic insights across the ecosystem,” Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, said.

“We believe his unique perspective and lessons from his celebrated career will add great value to our portfolio companies, scaling them to even greater heights on a global level,” he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Andreas Hettich said, "The Indian startup ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing across the globe. Chiratae Ventures has played a key role in cultivating a sustainable ecosystem for startups and building industry-leading brands. I am delighted to partner with the firm in this exciting time as we enter the new normal, and together innovate, discover, and partner with stellar Indian entrepreneurs in their journey to success.”

Andreas is the Non-Executive Director of Hettich India Pvt. Ltd. He is also the Managing Partner of his own holding group — Dr. Hettich Beteiligungen GmbH — which has investments in companies, including EWIKON, Halemeier, and the educational company “das Forscherhaus,” among other entrepreneurial holdings.





Launched in 2006, Chiratae Ventures, formerly known as IDG Ventures, has close to $800 million under management, and over 95 investee companies across multiple segments.