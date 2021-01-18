Curefit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx; to improve its at-home fitness product, expand global biz

Health and fitness startup Curefit on Monday announced it has acquired California-based digital fitness company Onyx for an undisclosed amount.





In a statement, Curefit said the acquisition of Onyx is a step towards improving its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product, as well as in expanding its international business.





Speaking on the acquisition, Curefit Co-founder Mukesh Bansal, said,

“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware-agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness, and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high-quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware.”

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit.

The Bengaluru-based startup recently launched in the US with its energy-meter technology, wherein the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.





Founded in 2018 by Asaf Avidan Antonir and James Sha, Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. It provides highly accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking. In fact, it is also one of the highest-rated apps in the fitness domain, recently featured as the “App of the Day” on Apple’s App Store. Onyx has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.

Shamik Sharma, Head of Technology at Curefit, said, "With this tech, the company's digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at a boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym. Users will get feedback on their movements and it will be a two-way interactive experience."

Adding, "We are integrating (this technology) with all display devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, etc., and users can follow a variety of exercises like dance, HIIT, yoga, etc., from their home."