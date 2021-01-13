Delhivery opens offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, plans to grow to 500 employees by next fiscal

By Rashi Varshney|13th Jan 2021
Delhivery, which believes its technology stack is its differentiator, aims to build on this in the supply chain domain, and further augment its tech and data science capabilities.
Logistics unicorn Delhivery has announced the opening of two new tech offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, in addition to its existing centres in Gurgaon, Goa, and Hyderabad, and Seattle in the US. Currently, at a team size of more than 350 people, Delhivery is also expanding its team to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal.


The latest expansion drive will build on Delhivery's technological leadership in the supply chain domain and further augment its tech and data science capabilities, the company said.


Kapil BharatiCo-founder & Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said the fast spread of COVID-19 and the initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties to its supply chain network.

At that time, the company's technology stack acted as a significant differentiator, enabling it to answer critical questions such as "what essential and non-essential goods could move where and how."

"The current expansion ensures we stay ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators. Bengaluru has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future. In the crucible of the pandemic lockdown, our teams have displayed remarkable resilience in adapting to the remote working paradigm. This is a working model that we will continue to emulate in the months to come as well."

Delhivery and Volvo

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Steadview Capital buys $25M worth of secondary shares in Delhivery

Delhivery also said alongside opening new offices, its technology teams will have absolute freedom to work remotely from any location and flexibly shuttle between in-office and remote environments as the country continues to emerge from the pandemic.


The expansion announcement comes after a month of Delhivery's announcement that global fund Steadview Capital has bought $25 million worth of secondary shares from an early investor in logistics startup Delhivery


At that time the logistics major had said that Delhivery was well positioned to become the largest logistics company in India and is poised for a strong growth trajectory in the years to come.


At present, Delhivery boasts of a nationwide network that touches over 17,500 pincodes and 2,300 cities. It offers a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B and B2C warehousing, and technology services.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

