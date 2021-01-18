[Funding alert] Edtech startup Udayy raises $2.5M in seed round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, others

By Thimmaya Poojary|18th Jan 2021
Edtech startup Udayy will use the fund for its next phase of growth that will include curriculum development, product suite expansion, and hiring.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Udayy, the Gurugram-based edtech startup, has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), managed by Falcon Edge Capital, and InfoEdge Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from Better Capital, Kunal Shah, and other angels.


The edtech startup will use the fund for its next phase of growth, which will include curriculum development, product suite expansion, and hiring.


Udayy, founded by Saumya Yadav, Mahak Garg, and Karan Varshney – alumni of IIT Delhi and Stanford University — raised its first round of angel funding in June 2019.

Udayy founders

Udayy founders (from left): Mahak Garg, Karan Varshney and Saumya Yadav

ALSO READ

Edtech startup Quantel helps you get personal career advice from industry experts

Udayy teaches Mathematics and English to children in the age group of 6-11 years. According to the edtech startup, it facilitates the development of Mathematical thinking and confident speaking in children by engaging them in an interactive, small classroom with three-five children.


Recently, it also launched a free app providing daily worksheets for children. The startup claimed that its business model has solved for high contribution margins and upwards of 97 percent retention.

Speaking on the investment, Udayy Co-founder and CEO Saumya Yadav, said, "Primary grades are formative years of education for children. An outdated education system is failing Indian parents and children. Udayy is making learning fun and engaging for children by bringing ‘learning by doing’ methodology through games, role plays, and activities to our classrooms.”

The edtech startup claims its USP lies in the flipped classroom methodology, where the student drives his or her own learning pedagogy, customised to the student’s individual capability. Also, Udayy believes it is catering to the untapped segment of the younger age group.

Anirudh Singh, Managing Director, Alpha Wave Incubation, said, “After-school education in the younger age group segment is an untapped market in India. Udayy is on track to disrupt the space through its experiential learning model, which uses technology-driven gamification as a key driver of learning outcomes.”


It runs over 400 classrooms daily for children from 45 locations across India.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Big Bull-backed Nazara Technologies becomes India's first gaming company to file for IPO

Sohini Mitter

Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Team YS

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

Looking to earn that extra income through stock markets in 2021? Here’s how Motilal Oswal is helping new-age investors and traders grow their monthly income

Siddhesh Raut
Daily Capsule
2021’s first unicorn, a $1-billion acquisition, and more
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Noida-based EV startup Lohum raises $7M from Baring Private Equity Partners

Bhavya Kaushal

How Shopify is using Zendesk Support as a one-stop-shop to seamlessly connect with customers

Team YS

Curefit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx; to improve its at-home fitness product, expand global biz

Rashi Varshney

Gig economy startup CabDost merges with neobank Dvara Money

Sindhu Kashyaap

Big Bull-backed Nazara Technologies becomes India's first gaming company to file for IPO

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup MFine raises $16M led by Heritas Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details