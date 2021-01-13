Paytm Money launches Futures & Options trading feature at Rs 10 per order

By Aparajita Saxena|13th Jan 2021
In an online press conference held on Wednesday, Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar said its Futures & Options trading feature will be rolled out in two weeks. He also clarified that the startup has no plans to launch crypto-trading anytime soon.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm on Wednesday launched a Futures and Options (F&O) trading feature on its Paytm Money platform, furthering its mission to make investment instruments accessible to the quintessential common Indian man, as well as make good on its 'financial inclusion' policy, the startup announced in an online press conference.


Varun Sridhar, Chief Executive Officer, Paytm Money, said the platform will allow 500 members early access for the time being. The full version will be rolled out to all of Paytm Money's users within two weeks.


Emphasising the ease of use the platform and the derivatives trading feature will provide to users, Varun said,

"Our app is not aimed at catering to ultra-HNIs who have a team of ten people advising them and who make 5,000 trades every day. We've made the app for middle-class India, and we've made sure it is easy to understand."


Each new F&O trade will cost the users Rs 10, which Paytm claims is the lowest rate offered in India today. The startup said it's aiming for a daily turnover of 1.5 lakh crore over the next 18-24 months.


Derivatives trading is a tool most commonly used to hedge investment positions, as well as manage risks. It also helps reduce market transaction costs.

On cryptocurrencies

Users asked Varun and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on the call if the company was planning to launch cryptocurrency trading on the platform - especially with bitcoin hitting record highs frequently over the last couple of months.


Varun clarified that the startup has no plans to launch crypto-trading anytime soon, mostly because the RBI and SEBI have not laid out clear policies vis-a-vis cryptocurrency. He added that Paytm was discussing crypto with the regulators.


"The day India will have regulatory oversight where your money is protected, we can think of launching crypto-trading," he said.


The company is also looking to launch sovereign gold bonds sometime this year.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

Delhivery opens offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, plans to grow to 500 employees by next fiscal

Rashi Varshney

This Tirupur-based 2nd generation entrepreneur says Flipkart helps sellers build a brand, not just a business. Here’s why

Team YS

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group
Daily Capsule
On everybody's mind: COVID-19 vaccines, Elon Musk’s Tesla and WhatsApp
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Unacademy's lead investors increase stakes, buy additional shares worth $50M

Rashi Varshney

Raamdeo Agrawal reflects on 25 years of Wealth Creation Studies: Don’t miss this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma

Team YS

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India, says Bharat Biotech

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Chalo raises $7M to digitise India’s public transport sector

Sujata Sangwan

Signal woos users with simple terms of service; says India mkt response beats expectations

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Vehicle repair startup ReadyAssist raises $1M in seed round

Thimmaya Poojary