Flipkart unveils new initiative to make smartphone purchase affordable

By Thimmaya Poojary|13th Jan 2021
Flipkart SmartPack is a subscription-based offering for the purchase of a new smartphone with the promise of 100 percent money-back guarantee
Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has launched an affordable smartphone purchase scheme that promises 100 percent money-back guarantee.


Under the Flipkart SmartPack offering, which includes in-app services from SonyLiv Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, Cult.fit Live, and Practo Plus, among others, users can avail their choice of smartphones priced in the range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 17,000.


According to Flipkart, starting January 17, 2021, for a 12 or 18-month SmartPack subscription, users can purchase a brand new smartphone on the app with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

smartphone

Image Source: ShutterStock

The ecommerce major said this initiative comes at a time when customers are seeking economical smartphone upgrades that help them access services from education to healthcare and entertainment.


Flipkart said there has been a strong demand in the affordable to mid-premium segment in a post-pandemic world, from both metros and Tier III plus regions alike.


On the launch of Flipkart SmartPack, Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said,

This is yet another step in our commitment to expand our portfolio of value-added services for consumers by bundling new smartphones with some of the most popular premium services, and making them available at affordable prices.”

Some of the smartphone brands that will be available under this initiative are Realme, POCO, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, OPPO, Vivo, etc.


Mobile phones are among the highest-selling category for the ecommerce sector in the country, followed by apparel. Flipkart said customers can also avail of a range of offers from fashion and hospitality brands as part of their SmartPack.

"We are excited to partner with Flipkart on this initiative that attempts to rethink smartphone ownership for the value-conscious customer. SmartPack users get access to Zomato pro, an all-encompassing membership that unlocks amazing privileges and discounts at 25,000+ restaurants across dining out and delivery," said Sukriti Sachdeva - Global head, Zomato pro.

Edited by Megha Reddy

