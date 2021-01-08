[Funding alert] Health and wellness startup ToothSi raises $5M in Series A round

ToothSi, a health and wellness brand which is part of its parent company AMPA Orthodontics Pvt Ltd, has raised $5 million in Series A round.





The round has seen participation from Think Investments – a San Francisco-based hedge fund, the family office of JM Financial’s Nimesh Kampani, Siddharth Shah, Co-founder and CEO at API Holdings (Ascent Health), and Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder and COO of LivSpace.





Founded by orthodontists Dr Arpi Mehta, Dr Pravin Shetty, Dr Manjul Jain, and Dr Anirudh Kale, ToothSi is a D2C aligner company which served over 7,500 patients last year, and plans to serve more than 50,000 patients in the coming year.





The Mumbai-based startup has also launched its skincare brand, SkinnSi, that is being used by over 250 patients monthly, and it will serve over 10,000 patients over the year. The company will also launch new services such as a home laser hair removal product. According to sources, the company’s contribution margin is positive and is growing at 30 percent month-on-month.

Dr Arpi Mehta, Founder and CEO, ToothSi

The company’s Founder and CEO, Dr Arpi, said:

“We are a full-stack company which uses our own technology to manage the at-home service, and have a panel of doctors for consultations. There is an expert team of planners who have their own lab that ensures the patients get a world-class experience at home. We want to be the go-to destination for any at-home beauty and wellness services, provided under scientific and medical guidance.”

The company will be led by a group of four women – Manori Mehta, Shuchita Wadhwa, Shatabdi Banerjee, and Dr Jill Chitalia – who have joined the founding team to take the journey ahead.





Shashin Shah, Managing Partner at Think Investments, said: “We are truly impressed by Dr Arpi and her team’s leadership in creating a category in India that’s combined technology with healthcare services and caters to the demand of India today. We are extremely impressed with their growth and look forward to a long- term partnership.”