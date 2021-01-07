[Funding alert] Mumbai startup HobSpace raises close to Rs 1Cr in Pre-Series A1 from Inflection Point Ventures

By Trisha Medhi|7th Jan 2021
Mumbai startup HobSpace will use the funds to multiply its offline centres to reach out to the top towns over the next three years.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

HobSpace, the Mumbai-based extra-curricular activities platform, on Thursday said it has raised around Rs 1 crore in Pre-Series A1 round led by angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.


Earlier in October 2020, the Mumbai startup closed Rs 3.3 crore seed round from Artha Ventures, Angel List, and others.

According to an official statement, the funds will be used to multiply HobSpace's offline centres to reach out to the top towns over the next three years.

Co-founded in 2019 by Priya Goel Sheth and Harsh Jain, HobSpace is a platform for online and offline extra-curricular activities for kids aged 3-14 years. Later, the duo was joined by Bhaskar Raju Konduru as the third co-founder.


Speaking about the new development, Priyal Goel Sheth, Co-founder of HobSpace, said,

“IPV has provided us with tremendous support since our first engagement. One thing that we always stress upon at HobSpace is having great partners who can guide and mentor us while we build and scale this exciting model. With the large investor network at IPV, we have been able to learn many things from a very diverse group. IPV team has spent a lot of time with us to deep dive on business metrics and achieving efficiencies.”
Priya Goel Sheth, Co-founder, HobSpace

Priya Goel Sheth, Co-founder, HobSpace

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Extra-curricular activities platform HobSpace raises seed round led by Artha Venture Fund

HobSpace intends to transform the under-utilised school buildings, playgrounds, clubhouses, and community centres into educational playgrounds and hobby centres with diverse after-school activities. The platform has students from India, UAE, Singapore, and South Africa.


Commenting on the recent fundraise, Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, IPV, said,

“With education moving online, children are increasingly finding it hard to carve out their playtime. Even parents are worried about it, and HobSpace, which has a mix of offline and online activities for children, makes their model quite attractive to us. Given the pandemic, HobSpace still logged 33 percent growth in subscriber base month-on-month. We also liked their focus on unit economics and business viability.”

Started in 2018, IPV has so far invested more than Rs 100 crores across 50+ startups.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Wizikey’s Hottest Startups of 2020 Report: Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, logistics and edtech lead the pack

Team Wizikey

How a Kanpur boy built two billion-dollar startups out of India

Ramarko Sengupta

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

This IoT-based startup empowers farmers with crop data

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Story of the Kanpur boy who built two unicorns; How Mswipe survived COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FarEye announces ESOP liquidity programme

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart signs MoU with government bodies for skill development in the logistics sector

Thimmaya Poojary

Indian tech startup ecosystem adds 1,600 new companies in 2020: Report

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Y Combinator-backed online delivery startup KiranaKart raises Rs 5.33Cr in pre-seed round

Vishal Krishna

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all? Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos' net worth

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Biocon Biologics raises Rs 555Cr from Abu Dhabi-based ADR at $4.17B valuation

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details