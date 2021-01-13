[Funding alert] Unacademy's lead investors increase stakes, buy additional shares worth $50M

By Rashi Varshney|13th Jan 2021
Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic buy $50 million worth of shares from Unacademy's existing investors.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced that it has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which its investors Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital, and General Atlantic have increased their stake in the company.

As part of the round, the investors have acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investment and conviction in the Unacademy Group’s growth trajectory and future prospects, it said in a statement.

The latest transaction follows a round in November 2020 when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.


Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, and now has grown to become one of India’s largest learning platforms, with a growing network of more than 48,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners. It imparts education and facilitates online learning to students across 5,000 cities in India, in 14 Indian languages.


Unacademy Group consists of Unacademy, PrepLadder, Mastree, CodeChef, and Graphy. The company is backed by prominent investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

unacademy team

Unacademy Founders

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Our audacious goal is to compete with Netflix: Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal

Given that 2020 was one of the best years for edtech space, Unacademy did not just enter the unicorn club last year but also made six acquisitions. After Kreatryx, CodeChef, PrepLadder, Mastree, and Coursavy, Unacademy acquired NeoStencil, a test prep platform focused on government jobs, for an undisclosed amount in the last week of December.


At the inaugural Facebook Fuel for India event last month, Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan observed that scores of Indian entrepreneurs and companies "are using tech to power education for millions". Notable among them is Unacademy. Earlier in 2020, Facebook had led a major investment in the homegrown edtech unicorn space, "marking its commitment for internet enterprises in India".


Calling Unacademy "one of the most exciting startups in India", Mohan said, "The company is transforming learning through new tools that remove geographical barriers and enable learners with access to quality education."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

Delhivery opens offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, plans to grow to 500 employees by next fiscal

Rashi Varshney

This Tirupur-based 2nd generation entrepreneur says Flipkart helps sellers build a brand, not just a business. Here’s why

Team YS

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group
Daily Capsule
On everybody's mind: COVID-19 vaccines, Elon Musk’s Tesla and WhatsApp
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Raamdeo Agrawal reflects on 25 years of Wealth Creation Studies: Don’t miss this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma

Team YS

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India, says Bharat Biotech

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Chalo raises $7M to digitise India’s public transport sector

Sujata Sangwan

Signal woos users with simple terms of service; says India mkt response beats expectations

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Vehicle repair startup ReadyAssist raises $1M in seed round

Thimmaya Poojary

Spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos builds Made-in-India 3D printed rocket engine, Agnilet

Shreya Ganguly