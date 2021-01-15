Google muscles up with Fitbit deal amid antitrust concerns

By Press Trust of India|15th Jan 2021
This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we've been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy," Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President of devices and services, wrote in a Thursday blog post.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while US government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power.

Thursday's completion of the acquisition comes 14 months after Google announced a deal that immediately raised alarms.

Google makes most of its money by selling ads based on information it collects about its billions of users' interests and whereabouts. Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people's lives.


But Google wound up entering a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world pledging it won't use the health and fitness data from Fitbit's 29 million users to sell more ads. It insists it is more interested in adding Fitbit to its expanding arsenal of internet-connected products, which include smartphones, laptops, speakers, cameras and thermostats.

This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we've been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy," Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, wrote in a Thursday blog post.

ALSO READ

[App Fridays] This Google-recommended app provides mental health support to users

Google is scooping up Fitbit, a company that has sold about 120 million devices in 100 countries since its 2009 founding, while it fights a series of lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice and state attorneys general. The lawsuits allege Google abuses the power that it has amassed as the owner of the world's most dominant search engine. The Justice Department's lawsuit isn't scheduled to go to trail until September 2023.


Since starting out with nothing more than its namesake search engine in 1998, Google has become a dominant player in email, digital maps, web browsing and mobile devices through its Android operating system. The success of those free services propels a digital advertising empire and is the main reason Google's corporate parent, Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., boasts a market value of nearly $1.2 trillion.


The Justice Department had until Jan. 13 to object to the Fitbit deal, but didn't file a formal objection. The agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.


Google said it is ready to answer any further questions the Justice Department has about its Fitbit deal.


We are confident this deal with increase competition, the company said in a statement. (AP)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

The secret to handling investors, from the man who built two Bengaluru unicorns

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] TaaS startup KIWI raises $2,50,000 in seed round from PointOne Capital, Core91 VC, others

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
We checked out ClubHouse: Silicon Valley's latest hangout
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] TaaS startup KIWI raises $2,50,000 in seed round from PointOne Capital, Core91 VC, others

Trisha Medhi

Delhivery's FY20 loss narrows to Rs 269 Cr; to focus on expansion and IPO

Rashi Varshney

Leveraging blockchain, TruScholar, is looking to make document issuance and verification simpler, secured and cost-effective

Team YS

Samsung's Galaxy S21 premium smartphones to hit India later this month

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

Using the Hirect mobile app, candidates and recruiters can chat directly and hire quickly

Jerlin Justus

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details