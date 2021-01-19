Indian startup ecosystem reacts to the Indian cricket team’s big win over Australia

January 19, 2021 will go down in history as the day the Indian cricket team proved that it can score consistent wins abroad.





Beating the Australians 2-1 at the "Gabba" stadium in Brisbane, where the home team have never lost a game in 32 years, the young and inexperienced Indian team has energised the entire Indian startup ecosystem, with the corporate community coming out in their support and comparing the feat to the wins led by Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.





It finally took Ajinkya Rahane, the standing captain in Kohli's absence, to prove to the world that the young Indian cricket team is on the rise.





Giving their reactions on social media the founders and C-Suite leaders showed an outpouring of their love for cricket.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai called the win "one of the greatest series wins ever," in a tweet.

Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro, said,

"Wow! Take a bow team India. Such an outstanding display of grit, passion, talent, fire and most importantly belief." He ended his tweet saying he was "gloating with pride."

OYO Rooms Founder Ritesh Agarwal made a point about why a certain attitude is necessary to be a winner.





"The ones who are hungry and the ones who defy the odds, rise," he said.

When the world says:



😔You would invariably fail

🇦🇺You would lose in the unfamiliar territory (Gabba)

☕You should just draw since winning is not your cup of tea



Amar Nagaram, CEO of Fashion ecommerce brand Myntra, was amazed at the way the young Indian team beat Australia.

"What an amazing display of grit and passion by the Indian team. We didn’t need stars to dismantle Australia today. We had a team that came together under a very unassuming leader. This Indian cricket team taught us a great leadership lesson and gave us team goals," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Founder of upcoming EV startup Revolt, commented, "Jhanda Uncha Rahe Humara," which translates to "Our flag should fly high forever".

Amazon India's MD Amit Agarwal too said that this was a great victory.





"Wow! What an inspiring performance.

The true Indian belief and resilience on grand display. Congrats to team India for giving us memories of a lifetime."

Wow, what an inspiring performance!

The true Indian belief and resilience on grand display.



Manu Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, said that this was an amazing victory and an historic one for India.





"From 36 all-out to winning the series: amazing display of never say die attitude," he said.

What an amazing victory! ✌️ Historic one for #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳



Congratulations to #IndianCricketTeam for winning the 4th test match & entire series! 💪



The startup ecosystem is going gung-ho about the cricket win, as both the fields are about preparation, discipline and the talent that has followed over the last decade. India started the last decade with InMobi as its first unicorn in 2011. It took a decade to get to 36 unicorns.





This victory over Australia comes as one of the major feats for the Indian cricket team. Over the last ten years, the dedication and discipline of the coaching system in India has created an entire reserve of young players who can compete against the world's best.