Indian startups attract $10.14 bn in funding in 2020: Report

By Press Trust of India|27th Jan 2021
Even though the total investment received in 2020 is lower than that of 2019 ($14.5 billion), the number of deals were higher by 20 percent, a report by consulting firm HexGn said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian startups are estimated to have received $10.14 billion in funding across more than 1,200 deals in 2020 despite the COVID crisis, a report by consulting firm HexGn said.


Even though the total investment received in 2020 is lower than that of 2019 ($14.5 billion), the number of deals were higher by 20 percent, the report said.

"Weathering negative sentiment, seed stage investment deals grew by 50 percent from $353 million over 420 deals in 2019 to $372 million over 672 deals in 2020. This is a good sign for people looking to plunge into startups, as early-stage investors are now keen to back risk-takers early on," the report noted.

This can be attributed to the work done by Invest India, Startup India, AgNii and other agencies of the Indian government to boost investor confidence and entrepreneurial culture, it added.


This is the third year in a row that India has kept its number four position globally after the US, China and the UK.


Globally, startups raised over $308 billion in funding, with the US garnering $165 billion.


The report said Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai accounted for 90 percent of the startup investments in the country, signalling concentration of angel investors and appetite in these regions.


Bengaluru led with $4.3 billion in startup investments, followed by Delhi NCR ($3 billion) and Mumbai ($2 billion).

In terms of sectors, ecommerce attracted the highest investment with $3 billion, followed by fintech at $ 2.37 billion, and edtech at $1.52 billion.

ALSO READ

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture capital inflow into Indian startups picks up momentum

The biggest gainer has been the edtech segment that grew four times this year from $380 million in 2019. However, sectors like transportation and logistics, and travel and tourism saw more than 90 percent drop in investments in 2020 as compared to 2019, it added.


Startups that attracted maximum funding in 2020 include Zomato ($1.02 billion), Byju's ($922 million), Phonepe ($807 million), Unacademy ($260 million) and Ecom Express ($250 million), as per the HexGn report.


These numbers do not include funds raised by Jio Platforms (Rs 1.52 lakh crore) in 2020. The report noted that these numbers are early guidance and there could be changes as more companies make announcements on funds received.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Recipe for success: How this startup got 1,200 restaurants to board its supply chain automation platform

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Amazon moves Delhi HC; seeks arrest of Kishore Biyani, stopping of Reliance-Future Group deal

[Jobs Roundup] Work with edtech unicorn Unacademy with these 5 openings

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Expectations from education and EV players
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Govt may announce steps to promote ecommerce exports, imports, say sources

ByteDance-owned TikTok to shut down India business

[Funding alert] Vimeo raises $300 M ahead of its separate spin-off

[Funding alert] Hospitality startup Vista Rooms raises Rs 10 cr led by DSG Consumer Partners

[Funding alert] Industrial B2B services platform VenWiz raises $3M from Accel and Nexus Venture Partners

[Product Roadmap] How Matrimony.com has become the go-to platform for Indian matchmaking

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details