Indian startups today are MNCs of tomorrow, says PM

By Press Trust of India|3rd Jan 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Indian startups will be the key pillar to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian startups of today are the multinational corporations of tomorrow that can go a long way in achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.


The last few decades saw multinational corporations from abroad do business and prosper in India, but this decade will belong to the Indian MNCs, he said, after laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha through video conference.

"Today's startups can become tomorrow's MNCs as India seeks to make its startup ecosystem inclusive to ensure speedy development," he said.
MSMEs

ALSO READ

Rising above adversities: What Indian businesses and MSMEs learned from 2020 and how they aim to kickstart 2021

Noting that startups are mostly coming up in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country, Modi said, they need professional managers, and the youth require to be prepared for the massive opportunities that lie ahead.

"In this new decade, we all are accountable to give a new image to brand India globally," he said, asking young managers to align their career goals to the aspirations of the country.

The country had 13 IIMs in 2014 and 20 now, and this talent pool can expand the scope and boost the mission of creating a self-reliant India, he said.

"Innovation, integrity, and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which are important for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission. The goal of a self-reliant India will also be achieved with the help of collaborative, innovative, and transformative concepts in management," Modi said.

"Technology management is as important as human management," he said, adding the country has been able to build substantial capacity over the last decade which was evident in the handling of the COVID-19 crisis.


Management experts, who are coming out with new experiences in fresh areas, will play a big role in taking India to new heights, Modi said, underlining that despite the COVID-19 crisis the country has given more unicorns this year than the previous years.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How an ad in a newspaper fulfilled this homemaker’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur

Rashi Varshney

These entrepreneurs decided to explore the new trend in farming - Hydroponics - to grow chemical-free greens

Sindhu Kashyaap

Inspired by Elon Musk’s Tesla, this EV startup is building superbikes for India

Sindhu Kashyaap

GSF Accelerator launches academy to help startups scale their business

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
What Indian businesses and MSMEs learned from 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Two COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by government

Press Trust of India

[Podcast] How AI is redefining the healthcare ecosystem

Anand Daniel

What Indian businesses and MSMEs learned from 2020

Team YS

Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani on the role customer insights and capital efficiency play in building a business

Vishakha Nilakhe

This healthtech startup uses AI to assess health risks of expectant mothers

Thimmaya Poojary

UPI transaction value jumped by 105 percent in 2020

Thimmaya Poojary