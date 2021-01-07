[Jobs Roundup] Work with Kunal Shah's $806M startup CRED with these job openings

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-headquartered fintech startup CRED announced its Series C funding round of $81 million at a valuation of $806 million. Founded by Kunal Shah, the fintech startup that focuses primarily on credit card payments has initiated an ESOP buyback programme of $1.2 million as part of this process.





CRED said its existing investor DST Global led the Series C round along with Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and General Catalyst. Sofina, Coatue, and Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet also invested in the current round.





CRED believes its premium member base has made it an attractive proposition for merchants and financial institutions to engage with the creditworthy community.





If you want to build for CRED and engage with this community, these job openings may be for you.

Android Developer

Experience required: 2+ years of experience in product development, architecture, and design.

As an Android Developer, you will work on CRED's product that’s still in its early stages, and be responsible for the development and maintenance of the CRED app aimed at a vast number of diverse android devices. The role involves translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the CRED app, and mentoring other engineers, defining CRED's technical culture and helping to build a fast-growing team.





For more information, click here.

Brand Strategist

Experience required: 8-10 years experience working on ATL and digital marketing campaigns

CRED is looking for a brand strategist to understand the product, market, business goals, and how marketing fits into the overall CRED goals. The role involves driving media planning and buying for all ATL campaigns , taking responsibility for awareness marketing across digital and ATL platforms, and defining and executing campaigns with external and internal stakeholders.





The brand strategist will also own and drive awareness and consideration metrics to get maximum RoI out of CRED's budget, and work with product, community, and performance marketing teams to build communication and achieve targets.





For more information, click here.

Business Development - CRED Store

Experience required: 3-5 years of experience in partnerships/sales/business development

This role involves managing overall strategy for categories within the CRED ecosystem, partnering with aspirational brands and crack exclusive offerings for CRED members, and solving key growth and marketing challenges. The business development executive will also shape product and business by building and lasting partnerships that drive CRED, structure, negotiate and execute partnership deals with brands and organisations across categories such as travel, food, events, experiences and more.





For more information, click here.

Data Architect

Experience required: 8-12 years of experience with data processing framework and pipelines

The Data Architect role involves creating and maintaining data pipeline architecture for scalability, building infrastructure required for extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using sql and AWS 'big data' technologies.





The individual will also work closely with other teams on data requirements, cleanliness, accuracy etc, build tools that can be leveraged to get customer insight, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics, work with analytics and data scientist team members, and more.





For more information, click here.

M&A and Investor Relations

Experience required: 2+ years of experience as an analyst in PE/hedge or growth fund, investment banking, management consulting etc

CRED is looking for a candidate to develop business plans, M&A related financial models and scenario analysis, run customer surveys for relevant data points and provide deep insights in relevant growth and/or profitable opportunities, run M&A-related due diligence and build data decks for fundraising.





The role involves maintaining and communicating detailed reports to track performance, supporting product and business teams in solving high impact problems/blockers, analysing and supporting the strategy and corporate development teams on strategic options, and more.





For more information, click here.