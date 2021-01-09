[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with Indian B2B unicorn Udaan? Apply to these 6 job openings

On Wednesday, Bengaluru-based B2B unicorn Udaan raised $280 million in additional financing from its existing and new investors. The new investors include Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital that join the existing group of Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Tencent.





The latest round of investment, a follow-on round from the $585 million raised in October 2019, valued the company at a little over $3 billion, according to reports.





The company will use the capital for market expansion and enhancing its technology platform, among other initiatives. Founded in 2016 by former senior Flipkart executives Sujeet Kumar, Amod Malviya, and Vaibhav Gupta, Udaan claims to be India's largest B2B ecommerce platform which has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys, and general merchandise.

Udaan Founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar (L-R)

Udaan, which became the fastest startup to achieve unicorn status (valuation of $1 billion or more) in 2018, has a network of over three million users in 900 cities, connecting to over 25,000 sellers across the country. The company addresses a market segment of over 100 million farmers, 15 million manufacturers, and 30 million traders, retailers, and service businesses.





