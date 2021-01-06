[Funding alert] Udaan raises $280M from existing and new investors

By Thimmaya Poojary|6th Jan 2021
Udaan will use this additional financing round for market expansion, enhancing its technology platform among many other initiatives.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

B2B unicorn Udaan has raised $280 million in additional financing from its existing and new investors. The new investors include Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital that join the existing group of Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Tencent.

The latest round of investment takes the total funds raised by Udaan to $1.15 billion.

According to this startup, the fresh round of funding will be used towards the expansion of selection of products and categories, furthering user experience, enhancing technology platform, expanding SME financing capabilities and reinforcement of the supply chain infrastructure.

Udaan co-founders

ALSO READ

Udaan founders biggest wealth gainers on Hurun India Rich List; BYJU'S, Zerodha boom
On the funding, Udaan Co-founder Amod Malviya said, “COVID-19 has accelerated the already fast digital-led evolution of highly fragmented and unorganised Indian trade retail industry. Udaan is at the forefront of this uniquely Indian ecommerce opportunity, emerging in the last four years as one of the largest ecommerce platforms in India.”

He further said, “Participation of existing and new investors in this financing highlights the increasing recognition of capital markets of this unique nature of the Indian market, and the opportunity it offers. It also reflects the long-term truly transformative and fundamental value creation potential that Udaan platform offers.”


Udaan brings the connect between the retailers and manufacturers as the platform serves wide category of products like lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise.


This B2B marketplace has a network of over three million users in 900 cities and connecting to over 25,000 sellers across the country. Udaan addresses a market segment of over 100 million farmers, 15 million manufacturers, and 30 million retailers.


According to Udaan, it also built inclusive tech tools for Bharat, especially catering to the needs of brands, retailers and manufacturers providing them with a level playing field to scale, trade and grow business.

Founded in 2016, Udaan has the distinction of becoming a unicorn – a startup, which enjoys a valuation of $1 billion and above – in the shortest period of time for the Indian ecosystem.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Made in India brand boAt raises $100M from Warburg Pincus, plans to expand its product line

Vishal Krishna

A chilled-out Punjabi, Rishab Khanna believes success is being happy

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] CRED raises $81M in Series C round at a valuation of $806M; buys back ESOP worth $1.2M

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Organic beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon raises $200K in seed round led by Agility Venture Partners

Sujata Sangwan

RBI unveils guidelines to boost digital payments in lower-tier cities

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Agritech startup CropIn raises $20M in Series C round led by ABC World Asia

Press Trust of India

Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Pregnancy health app iMumz raises $300K from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, AngelList

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Kyt raises $5M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details