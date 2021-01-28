Mark your calendars to sit down with the top product-tech-design minds of India at Future of Work 2021

The dates are set — on March 5 and 6, 2021 — for the fourth edition of YourStory's Future of Work. This year, India’s largest product-tech-design conference will be an all-virtual affair, bringing the best minds in product, tech, and design on a single platform.





In the fourth edition of Future of Work, you will be gaining valuable insights from over 1,000 CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, tech architects, who will deliver keynotes, join roundtables, and conduct workshops across all relevant and emerging trends in the ecosystem.





Some of this year’s key speakers include Rahul Chari, Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe; Mahesh Vandi Challi, Head of Technology, BookMyShow; Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart; Manish Bhatia, President — Technology, Analytics, and Capabilities, Lendingkart.





We also have for you Ankit Maheshwari, President — Engineering and India Operations, Innovacer; Raghav Chandra, Co-founder and CTO, Urban Company; Harishankaran K, Co-founder and CTO, HackerRank; Vara Kumar Namburu, CTPO, Whatfix; Pravanjan Choudhury, CTO, Capillary Technologies; Saurabh Tiwari, CTO, PolicyBazaar; Ravish Naresh, Founder and CEO, Khatabook; Kapil Verma, CPO — Hotels, MakeMyTrip; Milind Borate, Co-founder and CDO, Druva; Ajeya Motaganahalli, CTO, Honeywell SPS India; Nabendu Das, Head of Engineering, Tally Solutions; Sandeep Goel, SVP, Technology, Moglix; Manisha Raisinghani, CTO, LogiNext; Dinesh Varadharajan, VP of Product Management, Kissflow Inc; Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Atlassian; Swapnil Shah, Founder-CEO, Freight Tiger; and Anshu Prateek, Head of Engineering, GRAB.





In its virtual avatar, Future of Work 2021 promises to be larger than ever before in its scope and dimension, offering participants an all-immersive and truly global experience.





This year’s event will have over 60 workshops and discussions, featuring global and industry-renowned domain experts from the startup and tech ecosystem. You can choose from a variety of curated sessions, talks, and workshops on products, engineering, data science, AI/ML, tech hiring, and much more.





With each passing edition, the number of speakers and participants at Future of Work has also increased significantly.





Last year, the two-day event saw over 2,000 participants and more than 60 speakers, including some of the best technologists, tech and product innovators, and key stakeholders from the ecosystem.