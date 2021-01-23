Microsoft Cloud solution partner Embee Software has been acquired by UK's Softline Group

London-based IT services major Softline Group has acquired a majority stake in Kolkata-based Embee Software — a leading digital transformation service providers.





The merger is still some time away. The process will commence when all the regulations and legal processes are approved. "The two companies in India, Embee and Softline India, will continue to run as independent organisations, with their own employees and processes," they clarified in a joint statement.





Embee has been a Microsoft LSP and Cloud solution partner in India for decades. Softline looks to utilise Embee’s expertise across cloud solutions, workplace modernisation tools, system integration services, application development, and so on, in its "key strategic market" India.





Announcing the acquisition, Softline Group Global CEO, Sergey Chernovolenko, said,

"India is a key strategic market for Softline Group and the partnership with Embee represents our commitment to offering the best solutions to our growing customer base in the country. Embee is a respected and trusted Microsoft partner with over 30 years of experience in cloud solutions and services."

"We believe this strategic combination will be a big step towards the expansion of our regional footprint and capabilities," he added.

Embee, which has a 450+ workforce, has been driving Microsoft’s cloud transformation solutions in India, and has over 3,000 "happy customers".





"Their expertise in integrating systems through hardware and software from other leading partners like Adobe, HP and Cisco will help Softline to establish itself in this market in a stronger and more established way," Roy Harding, President, Softline International, said in a statement.





Talking about the acquisition, Sudhir Kothari, MD, Embee Software, said:

“Softline is one of Microsoft’s eight globally managed LSPs, and this partnership represents a great opportunity to expand Embee’s reach within India as well as overseas. We look forward to joining hands with Softline’s team in India to deliver a better value proposition to our clients and forge a stronger growth story together.”

This deal comes at a time when Softline Group is increasing its focus on global business development. The ITeS company is already present in over 50 countries.





"Buying Embee is an investment in Softline’s sustained business growth for many years to come. I believe that by 2050, India will become the fourth most important economy in the world producing about 15 percent of global GDP," added Igor Borovikov, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Softline.