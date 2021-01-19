[Funding alert] Online upskilling academy BeyondSkool raises $2M in seed round from Tomorrow Capital

Live online upskilling academy for kids, BeyondSkool, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2 million in seed round from Tomorrow Capital, an early-stage strategic investment fund focussed on helping early-stage businesses with capital, access to blue-chip talent, industry networks, and other resources.

According to the company statement, the startup plans to utilise the amount for expanding its product offering, maximising technology integration for enhanced learning, and scaling up business operations.

Furthermore, the platform will also look to create high impact marketing, expand its team across verticals, and build a state-of-the-art ‘LIVE Online Learning’ platform.





Speaking on the funding, Payal Gaba, Founder and CEO of BeyondSkool said,

“We are thrilled to have Tomorrow Capital as a partner in building BeyondSkool. Their experience of working with entrepreneurs to build strong organisations and brands with rapid scale-up is a very apt fit for us at this stage in our growth journey."

"At BeyondSkool, we believe ‘Knowledge Without Skills Is Education Half Given’, and hence follow a learning approach of ‘UpSkilling’ and ‘Not Tutoring’. We will leverage this capital infusion to fortify our technological capabilities, enhance our product offerings, and expand our business operations across nationally and internationally,” added Payal.





Built on the premise of developing Higher Order Thinking Skills of innovation and creation, BeyondSkool aims to facilitate Holistic Cognitive Development of children’s IQ, EQ, and CQ simultaneously.

Founded in August 2020 by Payal Gaba and Atul Chugh, BeyondSkool aims to bridge the gap in the current education system that only offers subject knowledge.

Commenting on the investment Rohini Prakash, CEO, Tomorrow Capital said,

“The Indian education system has a large gap in the early schooling, especially in developing strong foundations for children in scientific thinking, critical and creative thinking and communication skills. We believe BeyondSkool is a very relevant and unique solution that complements the core education to help provide the right platform for lifelong academic excellence."

"Payal and Atul, as founders of BeyondSkool, bring an excellent mix of a deep understanding of the problem as parents and also a fantastic execution capability, which has been very impressive so far. We are confident that BeyondSkool will transform the manner in which K12 education is looked at in India, and are very excited about working with the founders in this endeavour’.