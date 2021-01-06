A chilled-out Punjabi, Rishab Khanna believes success is being happy

"Punjabis are very chilled out people. We go with the flow and have a 'take-it-as-it-comes' attitude," says Rishab Khanna who grew up in the state. When he was twelve years old, he was inspired by his father to join the family business.





He grew up with the perception that life would be easy going since he was going to be leading a company, but realised it was nothing close to it when he got into the game. "It's tough and challenging actually," he says. But the best part of his job, he says, is he doesn't need to take orders from anyone, and can instead give orders.





Rishab spent most of his childhood roaming with friends and trekking and that's what he loves to do even now, whenever he gets time off work. He enjoys eating Dal Makhni, Paneer and Butter Chicken and prefers juices over beverages. He says that once upon a time, he was passionate about being a Chartered Accountant and if given a chance to teach a subject in school, it would be accountancy.





If he could choose to have dinner with any four famous people in the world, it would be Rata Tata, Anand Mahindra, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. "Ratan Tata is not money-minded, he is more focused towards the nation's benefit and not his own. As for Elon Musk, he's a chilled-out person, just like us Punjabis," he says.

Rishab is an introvert who is not expressive by nature, but cares a lot about his close friends and family, and only shares his true emotions with them. A night owl, he wants to slowly go back to being a morning person. He is currently reading a 2008 book by Dan Ariely called Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions. And his music preference, he says, keeps changing depending on what mood he's in.





Before COVID-19 hit, he wanted to travel solo to many places. But now, although he misses travelling, he wants to explore new things and is especially excited about going to parties. "It's been so quiet these last nine months, and right now I prefer the company of others over travelling solo."





For Rishab, success is simple — it's when you're happy. He describes Ludhiana Xcelerator in two words — learning and networking. As the owner of Khanna International, his advice to future entrepreneurs is to chase your passion.

"Don't do things looking at others. Learn about yourself, know your passion and go behind it," he says.