Resurgence TiECon Delhi-NCR around the corner; Piyush Goyal, Satya Nadella, Kalyan Krishnamurthy among speakers

TiE Delhi-NCR is set for its four-day online conclave from January 27 to 30, 2021, which will focus on the theme 'resurgence', and aims to equip attendees with a playbook by drawing from the learnings from the pandemic struck 2020 & chart the path for future.





The conclave, Resurgence TiECon Delhi NCR, will bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and all key stakeholders.





These include Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce & Industry, GOI; Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft; Harley Finkelstein, President, Shopify; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart; Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation; Shernaz Daver, Advisory Partner of Google Ventures; Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and ED, Narayana Health; Sameer Samat, VP- Android and Google Play, Google; G V Ravishankar, MD, Sequoia India; Navroz D Udwadia, Co-founder & Partner, Falcon Edge Capital; Sheenam Ohrie, VP, Dell Digital Services Online, Dell Technologies; Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU'S; Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, Oyo Rooms; Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP & Country Head, Amazon India, among others.

Rajan Anandan, President, TiE Delhi-NCR and MD Sequoia India, said,

“With 41K startups and 37 unicorns, India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Startups have proved their mettle in the COVID pandemic and are now the bedrock of India’s economic revival. Resurgence, focused on the unprecedented opportunities that will arise over the next several years for entrepreneurs, will be one of the largest conferences for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world & the most exciting platform for knowledge sharing, networking & mentorship for entrepreneurs globally. ”

Some of the sub-themes at the conclave will be consumer business, healthcare, fintech, edtech, travel, and SAAS. Besides some of the sessions, the event will also host various swards recognising startups — TiE The Knot, TiE - Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, and TiE & Power2SME Spirit of Manufacturing Awards.





The conclave is free to attend and interested ones can RSVP for it on the Tie Delhi NCR website.