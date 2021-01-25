Resurgence TiECon Delhi-NCR around the corner; Piyush Goyal, Satya Nadella, Kalyan Krishnamurthy among speakers

By Rashi Varshney|25th Jan 2021
Top global and Indian startup leaders set to converge for building a resilient startup ecosystem at Resurgence TiEcon Delhi-NCR on January 27-30, 2021
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

TiE Delhi-NCR is set for its four-day online conclave from January 27 to 30, 2021, which will focus on the theme 'resurgence', and aims to equip attendees with a playbook by drawing from the learnings from the pandemic struck 2020 & chart the path for future.


The conclave, Resurgence TiECon Delhi NCR, will bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and all key stakeholders.


These include Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce & Industry, GOI; Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft; Harley Finkelstein, President, Shopify; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart; Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation; Shernaz Daver, Advisory Partner of Google Ventures; Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and ED, Narayana Health; Sameer Samat, VP- Android and Google Play, Google; G V Ravishankar, MD, Sequoia India; Navroz D Udwadia, Co-founder & Partner, Falcon Edge Capital; Sheenam Ohrie, VP, Dell Digital Services Online, Dell Technologies; Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU'S; Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, Oyo Rooms; Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP & Country Head, Amazon India, among others.

startups

ALSO READ

[Year in Review 2020] Here are the Top 5 Pivot and Persist stories about startups that changed their business models amidst COVID-19

Rajan Anandan, President, TiE Delhi-NCR and MD Sequoia India, said,

“With 41K startups and 37 unicorns, India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Startups have proved their mettle in the COVID pandemic and are now the bedrock of India’s economic revival. Resurgence, focused on the unprecedented opportunities that will arise over the next several years for entrepreneurs, will be one of the largest conferences for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world & the most exciting platform for knowledge sharing, networking & mentorship for entrepreneurs globally. ”

Some of the sub-themes at the conclave will be consumer business, healthcare, fintech, edtech, travel, and SAAS. Besides some of the sessions, the event will also host various swards recognising startups — TiE The Knot, TiE - Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, and TiE & Power2SME Spirit of Manufacturing Awards.


The conclave is free to attend and interested ones can RSVP for it on the Tie Delhi NCR website.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s foodtech startup is bringing healthy smoothies to your doorstep

Akshay Kumar confirms India's PUBG alternative FAU-G is launching on Republic Day

[Funding alert] Live video commerce platform KIKO TV raises Pre-Series A investment led by SOSV

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: What do startups, investors, and other stakeholders expect?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Akshay Kumar confirms India's PUBG alternative FAU-G is launching on Republic Day

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Ruptok raises Rs 10 Cr from Canadian investment firm Wurk

Investing is a story of vision, courage and patience: Raamdeo Agrawal

Top 10 demand generation trends in 2021

‘Know your privilege and be grateful for it’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $6.5T by 2030: WEF report

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details