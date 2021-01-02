What Indian startups expect from the ecosystem in 2021

We talked to leading Indian startup entrepreneurs to understand their expectations of the stakeholders from the ecosystem in 2021.





Startups have already taken steps towards stability and acceleration. Here are six key trends that may lead the ecosystem in 2021.





Zerodha Varsity brings stock market education and trading tips, becoming one of the largest financial learning resources on the web.





As youths returned to their hometowns in 2020, the startup scene in Tier II and III towns have got a new boost of energy.





Anagha Rajadhyaksha, Co-founder of Playydate

Mumbai-based startup Playydate is easing the hunt for activities for children with classes on Kathak, yoga, and coding, etc.





As we step into 2021, SocialStory lists a few apps that can help you with your eco-friendly and sustainable new year resolutions.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!