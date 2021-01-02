What Indian startups expect from the ecosystem in 2021

By Team YS|2nd Jan 2021
We talked to leading Indian startup entrepreneurs to understand their expectations of the stakeholders from the ecosystem in 2021.
What Indian startups expect from 2021

Startup expectations

We talked to leading Indian startup entrepreneurs to understand their expectations of the stakeholders from the ecosystem in 2021.


Key trends for the startup ecosystem

Startup trends

Startups have already taken steps towards stability and acceleration. Here are six key trends that may lead the ecosystem in 2021.


Stock market lessons app for millennials

Zerodha Varsity app

Zerodha Varsity brings stock market education and trading tips, becoming one of the largest financial learning resources on the web.


What startups in Bharat are hoping for in 2021

sb

As youths returned to their hometowns in 2020, the startup scene in Tier II and III towns have got a new boost of energy.


Connecting parents with educators

women entrepreneur

Anagha Rajadhyaksha, Co-founder of Playydate

Mumbai-based startup Playydate is easing the hunt for activities for children with classes on Kathak, yoga, and coding, etc.


5 apps for eco-friendly 2021

eco-friendly

As we step into 2021, SocialStory lists a few apps that can help you with your eco-friendly and sustainable new year resolutions.


