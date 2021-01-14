IdeaForge to supply surveillance drones to Indian Army; bags $20M contract

By Thimmaya Poojary|14th Jan 2021
IdeaForge has emerged as the only vendor that met the requirements of the Indian Army and will supply its surveillance drone Switch UAV over a period of one year.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IdeaForge, the drone startup founded by IIT Mumbai alumni, has bagged a $20 million contract from the Indian Army for the delivery of its high-altitude variant product – Switch Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).


IdeaForge, which claims to be India’s largest manufacturer of drones for defence, homeland security, and industrial applications, will deliver an undisclosed number of Switch UAV over a period of one year to the Indian Army.

The startup said it has been awarded the contract after it emerged as the only vendor that qualified the operational requirements in an evaluation done in real-world conditions for a fast-track procurement.



IdeaForge drone

IdeaForge's Switch UAV

ALSO READ

Zomato, Dunzo, Swiggy among others get permits by DGCA to test and fly drones

Switch UAV is an indigenous system built to cater to the most demanding surveillance operations of the Indian Armed Forces. This Fixed-Wing VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) UAV can be deployed at high altitude and harsh environments for day and night surveillance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It is man-portable and has the highest time on target compared to any other UAV in its class. 

Speaking on this development, IdeaForge CEO Ankit Mehta, said, “Switch UAV is the culmination of insights and knowledge we have gained over years of experience in helping the Indian Forces operationalise UAVs in their ranks.”

According to Ankit, the trials saw about a dozen national and global players compete to meet the operational requirements.


“Switch UAV is the only product that cleared the Indian Army's stringent product trials and surpassed expectations. It is a testimony of the fact that our systems are built like a bird and tested like a tank. Our systems are fully ready to serve nations that seek to protect their territorial sovereignty,” Ankit added.


IdeaForge has a diverse set of clientele, including Indian Armed Forces, central armed police forces, and state police forces. It also has a list of industrial customers in areas such as geospatial surveying, oil and gas, mining, etc.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group

How ASUS is the one-stop-shop for Indian businesses' tech needs

Team YS

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

In 2021, a key focus for brands will be on how they can retain their app users. Here’s how to get started.

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Trendspotting: BYJU’S billion-dollar deal and Zerodha’s climate change focus
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apple launches new projects to challenge systemic racism

Tenzin Norzom

YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week

Press Trust of India

Bengaluru world's fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Social audio startup Bolkar raises undisclosed amount from GSF Investors and Axilor Ventures

Trisha Medhi

Startup Guide Los Angeles: how ‘Silicon Beach’ is a hub of creativity, diversity, and tech

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Work with mobile gaming platform Zupee with these 5 openings

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details