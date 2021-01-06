The world is our market: PM Modi makes Aatmanirbhar Bharat pitch

By Press Trust of India|6th Jan 2021
In a post on LinkedIn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on his government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and said it is about standards and scale, quality and quantity.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable, and usable products, and a huge market, both domestically and globally, is waiting to be tapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wanted to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally.


In a post on LinkedIn, Modi shared his thoughts on his government's project of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and said it is as much about scale as standards.

"Today, the world is our market. The people of India have the ability. The world trusts India as a nation with credibility," he said.

With our people's ability and the nation's credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide, he said, stating that this will also be a true tribute to the ethos of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a "force multiplier for global prosperity".


The prime minister shared the highlights of his Monday address at the National Metrology Conclave where he had stressed the need for Indian products to have standards as well as scale, and quality as well as quantity.


"India is a powerhouse of skill and talent. The success of our startup industry shows the innovative zeal of our youth. New products and services are being created rapidly," Modi said in his LinkedIn post.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat rests on the twin principles of scale and standards, he said, adding that India wanted to make more and at the same time wanted to make products of good quality.

ALSO READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other ministers commemorate Constitution Day

Zero Effect, Zero Defect

"India does not want to merely fill global markets with its products. We want Indian products to win the hearts of people around the world," he said.

"When we 'Make in India', we not only aim to fulfil global demand but also get global acceptance. I would urge you all to think about 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect' in any product or service you create," he said, addressing manufacturers and entrepreneurs.

LinkedIn is a social media platform, especially catering to career and business professionals.


The prime minister said he could see that there was already a great degree of consciousness about this during his interactions with industry leaders, business representatives, youths of the startup sector, and professionals.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close
Daily Capsule
Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI unveils guidelines to boost digital payments in lower-tier cities

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Agritech startup CropIn raises $20M in Series C round led by ABC World Asia

Press Trust of India

Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Pregnancy health app iMumz raises $300K from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, AngelList

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Kyt raises $5M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Pocket Aces raises debt funding of Rs 17 Cr by Stride Ventures

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details