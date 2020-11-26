Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other ministers commemorate Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference via video conference on the occasion of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas. He also pitched for ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.





He took to Twitter and said:

We began to observe 26th November as Constitution Day in 2015. Since then, people across India have been marking it with great fervour. This is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and to reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/GaMMGN6kVw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

Addressing the All India Presiding Officers Conference. https://t.co/vwPvZRWMff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, several ministers and other government officials also commemorated the Constitution Day through small ceremonies.





Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a unique thread of tweets and shared the images of the Indian culture and civilisation as detailed in the original constitution.

“On the occasion of ‪#SamvidhanDiwas, see for yourself how the pages of the original Constitution were filled with powerful images of India's cultural & civilisational heritage. These images were drawn by famous painter Nand Lal Bose on the suggestion of our founding fathers,” the minister tweeted on his personal handle.

Each of these tweets briefly describe these paintings and the ideas behind it in both Hindi and English, he said.

Chapter on Citizenship has a painting of scene from Vedic Ashram (Gurukul) depicting our age old heritage of Vedic civilisation.

संविधान में नागरिकता के अध्याय पर वैदिक सभ्यता के गुरुकुल का दृश्य है जो भारत की प्राचीन सभ्यता और संस्कृति का द्योतक है। 2/17#SamvidhanDiwas pic.twitter.com/f2xnvtsWYG — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 26, 2020

On the Seventh Chapter of the Constitution, image of Emperor Ashoka is given.

संविधान के सातवें अध्याय में सम्राट अशोक का चित्र है। 7/17#SamvidhanDiwas pic.twitter.com/djHD8djLiD — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance shared its official celebrations as well. ‘Finance Minister Smt. ‪@nsitharaman observes ‪#ConstitutionDay2020 by reading the Preamble of Constitution with Finance Secretary & Secretaries of Departments of Expenditure and Economic Affairs in presence of senior officials of MoF and MCA in New Delhi today,’ it tweeted.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman observes #ConstitutionDay2020 by reading the Preamble of Constitution with Finance Secretary & Secretaries of Departments of Expenditure and Economic Affairs in presence of senior officials of MoF and MCA in New Delhi today.#SamvidhanDiwas pic.twitter.com/f3R1N4YYb4 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 26, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also marked the day through ‘Didi ke Bolo’ Twitter handle, a unique initiative by the minister to provide a platform to each citizen of Bengal to directly connect and reach out to her.

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

We pledge to uphold the principles of the Constitution. #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/bjqfbhf31K — Didi Ke Bolo (@DidiKeBolo) November 26, 2020

Apart from the ministers, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared snippets of their commemoration at their various Battalions.

Samvidhan Divas is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.





The Constitution Day was previously celebrated as the National Law Day, which also marked the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who laid the foundational stone to the constitution. In 2015, the Government of India decided to commemorate this as ‘Constitution Day’.