Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other ministers commemorate Constitution Day

By Anju Ann Mathew|26th Nov 2020
Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Union Law Minister RS Prasad, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and many other ministers marked the Constitution Day with small ceremonies.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference via video conference on the occasion of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas. He also pitched for ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.


He took to Twitter and said:

Apart from PM Modi, several ministers and other government officials also commemorated the Constitution Day through small ceremonies.


Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a unique thread of tweets and shared the images of the Indian culture and civilisation as detailed in the original constitution.

“On the occasion of ‪#SamvidhanDiwas, see for yourself how the pages of the original Constitution were filled with powerful images of India's cultural & civilisational heritage. These images were drawn by famous painter Nand Lal Bose on the suggestion of our founding fathers,” the minister tweeted on his personal handle.

Each of these tweets briefly describe these paintings and the ideas behind it in both Hindi and English, he said.

ALSO READ

Digital India becoming role model for developing economies globally, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance shared its official celebrations as well. ‘Finance Minister Smt. ‪@nsitharaman observes ‪#ConstitutionDay2020 by reading the Preamble of Constitution with Finance Secretary & Secretaries of Departments of Expenditure and Economic Affairs in presence of senior officials of MoF and MCA in New Delhi today,’ it tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also marked the day through ‘Didi ke Bolo’ Twitter handle, a unique initiative by the minister to provide a platform to each citizen of Bengal to directly connect and reach out to her.

Apart from the ministers, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared snippets of their commemoration at their various Battalions.

Samvidhan Divas is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.


The Constitution Day was previously celebrated as the National Law Day, which also marked the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who laid the foundational stone to the constitution. In 2015, the Government of India decided to commemorate this as ‘Constitution Day’.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

National Milk Day: Dr Verghese Kurien remembered on his 99th birth anniversary

Suman Singh

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

GoodWorker ties up with Sonu Sood, Schoolnet for tech platform for blue-collar workers

Press Trust of India

Social responsibility is the silver lining to create a newer India

Amitabh Kumar
Daily Capsule
Medikabazaar's COVID-19 survival story; How Chqbook is simplifying finance for SMBs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Social responsibility is the silver lining to create a newer India

Amitabh Kumar

National Milk Day: Dr Verghese Kurien remembered on his 99th birth anniversary

Suman Singh

GoodWorker ties up with Sonu Sood, Schoolnet for tech platform for blue-collar workers

Press Trust of India

Delhi Police personnel save over 350 COVID-19 patients by donating plasma

Press Trust of India

This startup’s devices can help more than 20 lakh manual scavengers globally

Anju Ann Mathew

This startup is enabling people to access resources for mental healthcare online

Roshni Balaji