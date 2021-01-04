World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM Modi

By Press Trust of India|4th Jan 2021
Lauding the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, PM Modi said the country is proud of them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use.

Lauding the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, he said the country is proud of them.

"World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians," PM Modi said.


India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine called 'Covishield', manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.


Terming the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use as a "turning point" in India's fight against COVID-19, NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Sunday said the speed with which scientists and the industry came together to meet this challenge epitomised the spirit and potential of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.


Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, PM Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

"Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Full-stack solutions provider Instamojo digitises 2 lakh MSMEs amid COVID-19

The prime minister said in any progressive society, research is key and its effects are commercial and social. They also help widen approach and thinking.


"The past teaches us that more a country concentrates on science, the more its technology gets strengthened. This technology in turn helps new industries and promotes research. This cycle takes the country ahead," he said.


"We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world," he said.


Quality of services in our country and products, both public and private sector, will determine India's strength in the world, he stressed.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

