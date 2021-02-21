21.5 pc of population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID in latest national serosurvey: Government

By Press Trust of India|4th Feb 2021
The third national serosurvey by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was conducted between December 7 last year and January 8.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over 21 percent of the population, aged 10 years and above, showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 in the ICMR's latest national serosurvey, the government said on Thursday, noting that a large proportion of people are still vulnerable to the infection.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) third national serosurvey was conducted between December 7 last year and January 8.

Presenting the findings of the survey, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said 21.4 percent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection. While 25.3 percent of children aged 10 to 17 years from the same number of surveyed population have had the disease, he said.


Urban slums (31.7 percent) and urban non-slums (26.2 percent) had a higher SARS-CoV-2 prevalence than that in rural areas (19.1 percent), Bhargava said, adding that 23.4 percent of individuals above 60 years of age had suffered from COVID-19.


Blood samples of 7,171 healthcare workers were also collected during the same period and the sero prevalence was found to be 25.7 percent, the ICMR director general said.

The survey was conducted in the same 700 villages or wards in 70 districts in 21 states selected during the first and second rounds of the national serosurvey.

ALSO READ

How cross-border trade in services will drive economic growth in a post-COVID 19 world?

On the coronavirus situation in the country, the Health Ministry said India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 percent and declining. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was recorded at 1.82 percent, it said.

It said that 47 districts have not reported any new case of COVID-19 and 251 districts have not registered any new deaths in the last three weeks.


So far, 49,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country out of which 11 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Manipur, have covered 30 percent or less healthcare workers through the COVID-19 vaccination, it said.


The ministry also said that 1,239 private facilities and 5,912 public facilities are being used as COVID-19 immunisation sites in the country as of now. 

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job of 17 years in an MNC, this engineer built a Rs 12.5-crore brand on Flipkart

[Funding alert] Koo raises $4.1M as part of Series A, Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital invests

With over 10,000 B2C and B2B clients, this on-demand storage startup promises to keep your valuables safe

IIT Kanpur startup aims to disrupt battery storage with low-cost, indigenous, eco-friendly invention

Daily Capsule
All eyes on Amazon's incoming CEO Andy Jassy - not short for Anand Jaswinder
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021 - Breaking down the benefits of a fintech hub

UPI crosses 2.3B transactions, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 4, 2021)

[Funding alert] ExMyB raises seed round led by Campus Fund

10 years of Blume: Story of Exotel, the bootstrap champ

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Origo raises Rs 75 Cr in debt funding from YES Bank

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details