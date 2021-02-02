BEENEXT promotes Hero Choudhary to Managing Partner, Faiz Rahman appointed new Partner

By Sujata Sangwan|2nd Feb 2021
Hero’s promotion from Partner to Managing Partner is part of BEENEXT’s regional plan aimed to enhance support to its portfolio. Faiz Rahman is the new Partner for Indonesia Investments.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm, BEENEXT, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner

 

In a release, the firm said that Hero’s promotion from Partner to Managing Partner is part of BEENEXT’s regional plan aimed to enhance support to its portfolio and help them scale their business toward the growth stage of the startup journey, including potential IPOs in the future. BEENEXT also appointed Faiz Rahman as its new partner for Indonesia Investments, the release added.

 

“With new leadership having Hero as a Managing Partner, we look for more opportunities of collaboration with fellow founders, co-investors and the experts in India and across the region, and contribute to the growth of the digital economy to the Golden Age. We are committed to keep building a vibrant global community of entrepreneurs to create lasting impact and contribute to the growth of India’s startup ecosystem,” said Teruhide Sato, Founder and CEO, BEENEXT.

 

Beenext

 Hero Choudhary (L) and Faiz Rahman (R)

ALSO READ

BEENEXT closes $160M in two new funds; to have major focus on Indian startups


Since its inception in 2015, BEENEXT claims to have invested in over 80 companies in India. In 2019, BEENEXT launched its latest early-stage focused fund with a size of $110 million and using this fund, the firm has invested in companies like YAP, M1xchange, BlueSky, Fleetx, Procol, Animall.in and Kitchens@ in India.

 

“India’s startup ecosystem looks promising, and is currently ripe with opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to support our founder community and help them achieve their full potential,” added Hero Choudhary, Managing Partner, BEENEXT.

 

BEENEXT invests in early-stage tech startups that are focused on building the new digital platforms driven by the data network. It aims to establish a platform of founders, by the founders and for the founders across the globe, primarily in South East Asia, India and Japan. Since its establishment in 2015, the team has invested in over 200 companies globally.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job of 17 years in an MNC, this engineer built a Rs 12.5-crore brand on Flipkart

[Funding alert] Ex-Uber finance director invests $150K in intercity transit platform GoTo

[Funding alert] Digital healthcare startup MediBuddy closes $40M in Series B round

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Indian cricket team, and Aatmanirbhar win the day
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Done with bookish knowledge, Aditya Gupta is up for learning the ‘practical’ way

Quitting his job of 17 years in an MNC, this engineer built a Rs 12.5-crore brand on Flipkart

Budget 2021 makes a good start to encourage innovation: Accel’s Prashanth Prakash

Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman puts the focus on digitisation

Budget 2021 addresses near-term challenges but is also far-sighted: Acuity’s Paul Alapat

Budget 2021: One Person Companies to tax rebates, what investors have to say about the budget

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details