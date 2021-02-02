Budget 2021: Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Indian cricket team, and Aatmanirbhar win the day

By Ramarko Sengupta, Saheli Sen Gupta, Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|2nd Feb 2021
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless Budget 2021-22 to lay the foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and aid the growth of startups in the future.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget on Monday, where she quoted the great bard of Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore, and celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher, Thiruvalluvar. She also mentioned the Indian men’s cricket team’s recent triumph down under. 


Draped in a traditional Bengali ‘laal paad’ saree, Sitharaman presented India’s first paperless Budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman

The Narendra Modi government has always been very vocal in its support for India’s startup ecosystem, so it wasn’t surprising that Nirmala Sitharaman, during her nearly two-hour-long speech, mentioned the word ‘startup’ several times.


At YourStory, we have tried to decode what this year’s Budget means, with our extensive multimedia coverage, where prominent captains of the industry and India’s startup ecosystem shared their thoughts.


The Interview 

The highly-anticipated Union Budget 2021 has created quite a stir within and outside the startup ecosystem, with stakeholders lauding its interventions to revive the economy. Kunal Shah, CEO of CRED, says that the Budget has a positive outlook for fintech startups, as well as ease in access to credit for SMEs and businesses. 


Startup Spotlight

Noida-based video-sharing startup Fun2 enables content creators to monetise their craft


The rise of video-sharing apps has resulted in a shift in India's entertainment consumption patterns. Capitalising on this trend, Noida-based social media video-sharing startup Fun2 aims to celebrate the diversity of Indian culture by encouraging people and communities to showcase their talent and creativity across various categories. Read more.

Fun2 final snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

Editor’s Pick: Budget 2021

How the fintech startup ecosystem reacted to Budget 2021


With the push for Digital India, the fintech industry in the country has seen continuous growth over the last few years, and Union Budget 2021 was a testament to the fintech boom. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid down several incentives such as a Rs 1,500 crore scheme to accelerate boost digital payments in India, the establishment of GIFT city, setting up of development financial institutions, and increasing FDI limit in insurance to 74 percent. Read more.


Fintech

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

BYJUs

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

“The key is to keep your failures small, and go big and raise the bar when you find relative success.”

Byju Raveendran, Founder, BYJU’S


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Budget 2021: It's time to upskill yourself and build a job creator mindset, Kunal Shah to youth

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 830 Cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Indian cricket team, and Aatmanirbhar win the day
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Edtech startups welcome focus on schools, training programmes; lament the lack of 'adequate' funds, GST cuts

Government to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

6 initiatives in Union Budget 2021 that aim to boost ease of doing business

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 2, 2021)

Twitter restores accounts hours after withholding them in view of the ongoing farmer protests

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details