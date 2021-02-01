Budget 2021: No news is good news on taxation, says Cleartax’s Archit Gupta

By Team YS|1st Feb 2021
The government’s decision to not impose a new tax in the budget for 2021-22 is a positive development but it must look for ways to widen the tax base, Cleartax founder Archit Gupta said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

“No news is good news on taxation,” Gupta told YourStory after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. 

“The budget stayed the course [on taxes] and didn’t have any surprises,” he said.

Gupta, who is also the CEO of the income tax filing website, said the government depends on salaried taxpayers “very heavily” and must find ways to expand the tax net.


He pointed out that only 2-3% people in India pay income tax, and so bear the most burden of taxation. The government could look at the possibility of taxing farmers who earn, say, Rs 50 lakh a year, he said. An inheritance tax on wealthy individuals should also be considered, he added.


Gupta also highlighted two areas where he would have liked the government to move forward. One area, he said, related to bankruptcy and winding up of companies. The other area that needs reform is the tax on employee stock options (ESOPs), a long-pending demand of startups.


Overall, Gupta thought that this was a great opportunity for the government to do “radical stuff” but it wasted an opportunity by not announcing any big-bang reforms.


Watch video:

archit gupta budget takeaways

For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com.

Budget sponsor
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

User acquisition strategies you need to help your app grow

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Will the FM be able to help boost the pandemic-hit economy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021 ‘super-balanced’ with focus on health, infra, agri: Dailyhunt’s Umang Bedi

Stable, reliable and back-to-business type of budget: Cred’s Kunal Shah

Budget 2021 to help boost hiring across sectors: Randstad’s Viswanath

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

Budget 2021: Startup ecosystem reacts to fintech provisions announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2021: Education initiatives interesting but implementation is key, says Vedantu CEO

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details