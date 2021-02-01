Budget 2021 has the vision of self-reliance; villages and farmers at its heart: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021, saying it has the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

"This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," PM Modi said.

He says Budget 2021 has provisions for further strengthening APMC mandis through Agri Infrastructure Fund.





The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry, and the infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.





PM Modi said the Budget has been presented in extraordinary circumstances and has a sense of reality as well as a confidence of development in it.

It has the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and addresses all sections of the society, he asserted.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget," he said.





It's a pro-active Budget that gives a boost to wealth as well as wellness, PM Modi said.





This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country, he said, adding that it has provided for a record increase in allocation towards infrastructure building.





The budget for the MSME sector has been more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities, adds PM Modi.





Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the Union Budget for 2021-22 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament has come as a catalyst that can revive the sluggish economy.

He said he strongly believed that the Budget will act as a "speed booster" to the economy which was badly hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that it is impossible to expect a better budget amidst the pandemic, CM Yediyurappa, who holds the state's finance portfolio, said despite that, this is the pro-poor and pro-middle class budget.





"The Union Finance Minister has announced necessary strategies for economic revival as well as containment of the pandemic," he said.





