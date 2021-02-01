Budget 2021 ‘very good’, welcome changes in tax regime: TVS Capital’s Srinivasan

By Gopal Srinivasan|1st Feb 2021
The Union Budget for 2021-22 is “very good” but could have done more to address the challenges that startups face, TVS Capital Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Srinivasan said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Union Budget for 2021-22 is “very good” but could have done more to address the challenges that startups face, TVS Capital Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Srinivasan said Monday.


The changes in taxation are “very welcome” and will go a long way in improving the image of tax authorities, Srinivasan said at an interaction with YourStory after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Budget. The proposals will also help reduce “tax terrorism”, he said.


Srinivasan also said the proposal to reduce the tax assessment period from six years to three years was a “fantastic” move.

He also hailed a few other proposals highlighted in the budget, including a dispute resolution process for small taxpayers and doing away with tax audits for businesses with revenue of less than Rs 10 crore if at least 95% of the transactions are done digitally.

These changes in tax procedures are “very substantial,” he said.


Talking about the government’s support to startups, Srinivasan said it was a work in progress and that entrepreneurs will have to be patient.


“We had the highest expectations, given the amount of time the government took to discuss issues with us,” he said.


He added that the government should consider a fund-of-funds strategy to channel pension money and other long-term capital into the startup ecosystem.


“The biggest problem is not startup funding but growth capital… at the Series C stage and beyond,” he said.


He also expressed his disappointment over the tax on employee stock options (ESOPs), which the government didn’t tinker with in the budget. “Taxing ESOPs at the time of vesting is a tax on employees, he said, adding that he was hoping the government would tax it only when the ESOPs are exercised.

TVS

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: Omidyar Network India's Roopa Kudva welcomes emphasis on technology as an enabler for social impact

For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com.

Budget GIF Final
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

User acquisition strategies you need to help your app grow

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Will the FM be able to help boost the pandemic-hit economy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021 ‘super-balanced’ with focus on health, infra, agri: Dailyhunt’s Umang Bedi

Stable, reliable and back-to-business type of budget: Cred’s Kunal Shah

Budget 2021 to help boost hiring across sectors: Randstad’s Viswanath

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

Budget 2021: Startup ecosystem reacts to fintech provisions announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2021: Education initiatives interesting but implementation is key, says Vedantu CEO

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details