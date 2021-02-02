Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 830 Cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

By Press Trust of India|2nd Feb 2021
According to the Budget documents, the allocation for Startup India programme has been increased marginally to Rs 20.83 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of Rs 20 crore in 2020-21.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has allocated Rs 830 crore for the Fund of Funds for Startups in the Budget 2021-22, which is higher than the revised estimate of about Rs 430 crore.

The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for the FFS.

The allocation for the fund of funds in Budget 2020-21 was Rs 1,054.97 core, but it was revised to Rs 429.99 crore.


According to the Budget documents, the allocation for Startup India programme has been increased marginally to Rs 20.83 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of Rs 20 crore in 2020-21.


Startup India initiative aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, the government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for credit guarantee fund.

The cumulative allocation for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been hiked to Rs 7,782.24 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of Rs 7,583.06 crore in 2020-21.


Similarly, the cumulative allocation for the Department of Commerce has also been increased to Rs 4,986 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of Rs 4,600 crore in 2020-21.


The total allocations for export promotion schemes, such as Market Access Initiative and Interest Equalisation Scheme, has been increased to Rs 2,365 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of Rs 2,175 crore in 2020-21.


On Monday, in a welcome move for Indian startups and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the incorporation of one-person companies, with no restriction in paid-up capital and turnover, as well as an update to the definition of small companies under Companies Act, 2013.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Budget 2021: It's time to upskill yourself and build a job creator mindset, Kunal Shah to youth

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Indian cricket team, and Aatmanirbhar win the day
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Edtech startups welcome focus on schools, training programmes; lament the lack of 'adequate' funds, GST cuts

Government to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

6 initiatives in Union Budget 2021 that aim to boost ease of doing business

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 2, 2021)

Twitter restores accounts hours after withholding them in view of the ongoing farmer protests

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details