Delhi-based Dineout acquires event curator SteppinOut, expands into live experiences

By Rashi Varshney|19th Feb 2021
SteppinOut's acquisition will enable Dineout to host multiple types of offline experiences, ranging from food festivals, night markets, live comedy shows, and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Delhi-based Dineout is set to expand its portfolio of live events with the acquisition of event and experience curator, SteppinOut. The acquisition will enable Dineout to host multiple types of offline experiences, ranging from food festivals, night markets, live comedy events, movie nights, and more, it said in a statement. Dineout said it is going to offer offline events across 20 cities in India.


SteppinOut is the fifth acquisition for Dineout after inResto, Torqus, Gourmet Passport, and Binge Digital. Dineout, which Times Internet owns, said that the synergies of these brands would enable it to create a first-of-its-kind experience for its users.


Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder, Dineout, said,

“After being stuck indoors for nearly one year, coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing trends of revenge consumption, with people looking to dine out more and also experience different types of events. At Dineout, we’re all about the finest experiences, and curating offline events in India is the next best thing we’d like to offer. I am truly excited to have the SteppinOut team be a part of our family. Our goals and audiences are common, and together we will make going out as seamless and joyful for users and as profitable for our restaurant partners.”
Dineout

The founding team of Dineout

ALSO READ

Foodtech unicorn Zomato posts wider FY20 loss; revenue doubles

Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a restaurant booking and listing company that is diversifying into the omnichannel ecosystem, and this acquisition is another step closer to its offline expansion.


Safdhar Adoor, Founder of SteppinOut, said, "We wanted to make it big in the events space, and our partnership with Dineout makes our dream even bigger. We are excited to expand and leverage this partnership to make the experience of “going out” better for Indians as a whole. It gives SteppinOut to produce events at scale across the country with the infrastructure built by Dineout.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Clubhouse downloads jump past 8M after Elon Musk's appearance on the invite-only audio app

Journey to Mars: NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on the red planet to search for signs of ancient microbial life

Small VCs making a beeline for startups: Report

Government likely to appeal against $1.4-Bn Cairn tax award

Daily Capsule
The story of Indigo Paints
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] Marquee VCs lead investments into Indian startups; raise $157M

ISRO on a mission to give leg-up to space startups, take them to higher biz orbit

Indian Bank signs MOU with IISc's SID for funding startups, MSMEs

EV usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Government likely to appeal against $1.4-Bn Cairn tax award

Square Yards acquires real estate data analytics startup PropsAMC