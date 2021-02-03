[Funding alert] Fintech and legaltech startup Qapita raises undisclosed amount from East Ventures

Qapita, a Singapore-based provider of digital equity management SaaS solutions, on Wednesday announced that it has secured an undisclosed strategic investment from East Ventures. The fresh round of funding will be used by the startup to further strengthen the team in Singapore, India and Indonesia, accelerate product development and build clientele.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Ravi Ravulaparthi, COO Lakshman Gupta, and CTO Vamsee Mohan, Qapita helps private companies and startups manage capitalisation tables (cap tables) and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). It also aims to digitise issuance of equity awards and shares.

“East Ventures have a large, unparalleled footprint in the Indonesian startup ecosystem, and we look forward to working with them. The rapidly growing ecosystem in Indonesia will require digital management of equity, ESOP culture, employee liquidity programs and a thriving secondary private market. Qapita will contribute to this need with its software platform. We look forward to building more such partnerships with other VCs with portfolios across India and SE Asia,” said Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and Co-founder of Qapita.

From (L-R): Vamsee Mohan, Ravi Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta



COO Lakshman Gupta added,

“Digitisation is relentless and we think security issuance and securities themselves will become electronic. Qapita is also building digital share issuance capabilities on the platform and will work with partners in the company secretarial and legal sector.”

In September 2020, Qapita raised $1.8 million in a seed round led by the Singapore arm of Vulcan Capital and several early-stage investors including Koh Boon Hwee, K3 Ventures and partners of the NorthStar Group. Since then, the startup claims to have added senior talent to the team including former bankers, venture capitalists and equity management professionals.

“Qapita solves the classic cap tables management problem that are constantly faced by startup founders in the region. We believe the digital equity management SaaS solution provided by the company will soon be widely adopted. It will help slingshot the SEA digital ecosystem to the next level,” said Willson Cuaca, Co-founder and Managing Partner of East Ventures.