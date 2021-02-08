IT outsourcing platform Supersourcing has raised a seed funding of Rs 1.5 crore from marquee angel investors like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Ritesh Malik and Nikhil Sharma.





Owned and operated by the Indore-based startup, EngineerBabu, it aims to utilise the funding amount for strengthening its global growth including content, ads, PR, partnership, hiring CTOs, and other tech as well as product growth engineers.





“Being in the industry for over seven years, we knew why smaller IT agencies were failing to deliver, leaving clients feeling cheated. Many of these agencies don't have the resources to support full-time developers, especially when they are operating in an expensive region (US, Australia or western Europe),” said Co-founder and CEO, Mayank Pratap Singh.





“We aim to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, an attribute it did have a while ago. This can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price,” Mayank added.

Supersourcing Team

Started by Mayank Pratap Singh and Aditi Chaurasia, the eight months old startup claims that it aims to disrupt the decade-old process of IT outsourcing with a digital-first and trust-based approach.





Supersourcing aims to bridge the discovery gap between identifying and shortlisting from thousands of potential IT agency partners. The platform gives curated recommendations of IT agencies based on the individual needs of every project. These IT agencies are high-performing, as per the startup, with a proven track record in a specific industry. The method to arrive at these recommendations is a combination of a variety of factors like past projects, references, quality of work, communication skills, etc.





“This 360-degree verification is done online and followed up with an in-person interview with our team. After all these checks are done, agencies and their skills are indexed in our database which will start appearing as recommendations for a relevant project,” Mayank said.





Mayank further added that “Supersourcing saves time by recommending the best agency in the specified budget, timeline, and requirement. Browse the portfolios of the top five recommendations, talk to them, get a quotation and then hire, all in less than 24 hours.”





According to the startup, the global industry size for outsourcing is $4 trillion, and it’s growing. Supersourcing is betting on the market looking for sources that they can trust. The startup claims to have distributed over $10 million of work to around 300+ agencies around the world in the initial three months after launch.