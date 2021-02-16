[Funding alert] Cognitive skills edtech startup WizKlub raises Rs 6Cr in pre-Series A round from Incubate Fund India

WizKlub — a Bengaluru-based cognitive development edtech startup that builds future skills for students through its HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) and SmartTech programmes — on Tuesday said it raised a pre-Series A funding of Rs 6 crore. Existing investor Incubate Fund India participated in the round.





The startup will use the fresh capital to accelerate its growth and run rate. The latest round brings the total funds raised to Rs 15 crore so far.

Speaking on the investment, Amit Bansal, Founder and CEO of WizKlub, said,

“The current classroom practices are designed around 'knowledge dissemination' and not around building skills necessary for success in the coming decade. The most important future-ready skills are Higher Order Thinking Skills such as logical, creative, and analytical thinking, as well as the ability of an individual to use technology to solve real-world problems. WizKlub programmes are designed to build these future-ready skills, bringing out the best in every child.”

Amit Bansal, Founder and CEO, WizKlub

Founded in February 2018 by serial entrepreneur Amit Bansal, WizKlub’s programmes develop skills in children aged 5-15 years through an AI-powered tech platform. The WizKlub HOTS programme develops higher-order thinking skills to ensure every child is a smart reader, thinker, and a problem solver.





The WizKlub SmartTech programme — that caters to children as young as six-years-old — builds lifelong skills and confidence to create tech products by application of coding, robotics, smart devices, and AI. In fact, its programmable smart device called ‘WizGear’ helps a child get a new product module to code and build every month.

"The need for developing skills beyond the basic school curriculum and interest in parents to partake in such programmes has increased manifold during the recent years. We believe in WizKlub’s vision to provide excellent quality and easy access to cognitive and technology learning programmes for students, and that they have the potential to scale rapidly,” said Nao Murakami of Incubate Fund India, a Japan-based early-stage VC fund.

According to the edtech startup, there is a need for supplementary education for students in cognitive skills who otherwise grow up in an environment dominated by 'rote learning.' India’s edtech sector is projected to hit $4 billion in revenue by 2025, it added.





WizKlub's subscription-based online programmes are empowering students globally. It claims to have delivered over 100,000 hours of personalised learning to young students across the world.