[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pariksha raises $2M in pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

By Trisha Medhi|17th Feb 2021
Edtech startup Pariksha helps aspirants prepare for government job exam in the language of their choice through synchronous and asynchronous online classes.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pune-based edtech startup Pariksha on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million in pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, along with LetsVenture Plus, 9Unicorns, and Innercircle. Existing investors, including INSEAD Angels and Venture Catalysts, also participated in the round.


Commenting on the investment, Karanvir Singh, Founder and CEO, Pariksha, said,

“With vernacular content on top of ever-evolving technology, Pariksha is poised to fuel the hunger for the success of crores of underserved aspirants. This round will help us shift up the gear, make the product more inclusive, and expand our reach with focus on using system intelligence. We are attracting huge interest from both domestic and foreign funds, including global financial institutions, and are in discussion with them to raise the next $10 million in Series A round of investment.”
edtech startup

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] INSEAD Angels, IIT Kanpur Angels and VCats invest in edtech startup Pariksha

Co-founded by Karanvir Singh, Utkarsh Bagri, Vikram Shekhawat, and Deepak Choudhary, Pariksha helps aspirants prepare for any government job exam in the language of their choice through synchronous and asynchronous online classes. The edtech platform has launched its operations across 11 states, in six languages, and claims to serve over three million users with over 100,000 paid subscribers.


Speaking on the development, Sanjay Jain, Partner, Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, said,

“Online training and testing is a great equaliser. By providing access to the best training materials in local languages to a previously underserved segment, Pariksha is ensuring that they are able to compete effectively for jobs.”

"Pariksha is a good example of a startup that is truly 'Building for Bharat.' The intuitive nature of the app and the execution of the team has seen the company have a strong presence in 11 states and six languages, was all the validation that investors on our platform needed to participate in the Pariksha story," adds Nimesh Kampani, President, LetsVenture Plus.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Short video platform Chingari enters social commerce, makes millions of videos 'shoppable'

[Funding alert] Taxiforsure Raghunandan G’s new fintech startup Zolve raises $15M led by Accel Partners, Lightspeed Ventures

IBM, Tech Mahindra collaborate to create $ 1B ecosystem in 3 years

This Delhi-based startup is a digital mall for logistics services

Daily Capsule
Rise of the planet of edtechs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bengaluru-based Ohm Mobility acquires loan management software firm CloudNBFC

Short video platform Chingari enters social commerce, makes millions of videos 'shoppable'

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 17, 2021)

IBM, Tech Mahindra collaborate to create $ 1B ecosystem in 3 years

Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses

[Funding alert] MediBuddy raises Rs 25 Cr debt fund from InnoVen Capital