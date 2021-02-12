‘Future of Governance’ shines a light on India’s successful tryst with e-governance

For the past few years, e-governance has proven to be an effective tool in disseminating public services and amplifying the reach of government schemes. The digitalisation of processes and public services is also in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ensuring ‘minimum government, maximum governance.’ But, India’s vast geography, logistics, and demographics, among others, raises questions about whether the country is fully tapping into e-governance potential. YourStory’s ‘Future of Governance’ event aims to bring industry leaders, government delegates and other stakeholders together to deliberate various issues that surround the future and impact of e-governance. The event will be organised virtually on March 19, 2021.





As one of India’s biggest conferences on e-governance and innovation, the ‘Future of Governance’ conclave will feature interactive discussions on the challenges and opportunities in this space. The digital event will put the spotlight on the success stories wherein technology-enabled governance initiatives are driving growth and accelerating social impact.

Vetting the future of e-governance

The event will see discussions on new-age technologies that can improve government services, mobility solutions that will ensure last-mile governance, the digital tools that can galvanise sectors like healthcare, education and financial services and the various best practices. The speakers will also delve into how the Smart Cities Mission is leveraging emerging technology to ensure better living conditions and governance for citizens.





What’s in it for you? The virtual event can be an eye-opener for accelerators, incubators and VCs looking to gauge the potential of e-governance in the country. Plus, one can expect to hear senior officials from several Union ministries like electronics and information technology, apart from other officials from state departments like IT. The conclave will also highlight achievements of corporate leaders, SMEs and startups who have been working with the government or independently to boost e-governance.

What’s on the agenda

From insights and success stories to panel discussions and product showcases showing tech innovations for governance, the event will give you the opportunity to look forward to one-on-one meetings with key decision-makers in the space.





The list of speakers for the event includes Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov & National eGovernance Division, Government of India; Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, Government of Telangana; Mugdha Sinha, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan; GS Naveen Kumar, Special Commissioner, Department of Rural Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Ankita Anand, Director, Department of Information Technology, Government of Goa; Munish Chandan, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Information Technology, Government of Haryana; Sanjay Gaden, SeMT Head, Department of Information Technology, Government of Gujarat; Shafqat Khan, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health & Family Welfare, UT of Jammu & Kashmir and NSN Murty, Partner & Leader, Smart Cities, PWC India.





If you are interested in knowing more about YourStory’s ‘Future of Governance’ event, click here to register.