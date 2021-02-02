Government to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

By Press Trust of India|2nd Feb 2021
The government will also introduce special framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been facing stress since the coronavirus pandemic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Besides, the government will also introduce special framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been facing stress since the coronavirus pandemic.

"To ensure faster resolution of cases, NCLT framework will be strengthened, e-courts system shall be implemented and alternate methods of debt resolution and special framework for MSMEs shall be introduced," Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget for 2021-22.


Under e-courts system, virtual hearings are conducted.


The NCLT, which is assigned cases of company and corporate matters, with insolvency matters piling up, has been facing challenges in terms of infrastructure.

At present, hearing of all NCLT benches across India and NCLAT are conducted virtually following the pandemic and the guidelines issued by the government.

ALSO READ

Budget 2021 sends right signals but will wait for execution: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

It has gone digital by adopting virtual hearings, online submissions with a new standard operating procedure, but the pandemic has resulted in a slow-down in the resolution process.


The tribunal was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013, on June 1, 2016.


Besides a principal bench at New Delhi, it has 14 other benches across India in cities which includes Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi, Amravati and Indore.


Last month, the government had inaugurated the Chennai Bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).


Subsequently, fresh appeals filed after January 25 against the orders of the NCLT benches having jurisdiction in southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry, would be taken up before the Chennai bench of NCLAT.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Budget 2021: It's time to upskill yourself and build a job creator mindset, Kunal Shah to youth

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 830 Cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Indian cricket team, and Aatmanirbhar win the day
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Edtech startups welcome focus on schools, training programmes; lament the lack of 'adequate' funds, GST cuts

6 initiatives in Union Budget 2021 that aim to boost ease of doing business

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 2, 2021)

Twitter restores accounts hours after withholding them in view of the ongoing farmer protests

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 830 Cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details