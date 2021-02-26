India is poised to be the one-stop solution for health, says Piyush Goyal

By Shreya Ganguly|26th Feb 2021
COVID-19 outbreak had made a major impact on the Indian healthcare sector but the ecosystem fought the pandemic back with innovations.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The COVID-19 outbreak made a major impact on the Indian healthcare sector but the ecosystem fought back with innovations. While the pandemic helped in realising the gaps in healthcare, it also gave the opportunity to come up with new solutions.


Speaking at the sixth edition of ‘India Pharma & India Medical Device 2021,’ Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal said that India has positioned itself as the go-to destination for healthcare majors.

“India is poised to be the one-stop solution for health,” he added.
S.Aparna, Dept of Pharma

S.Aparna, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals [Image Credit: Twitter]

ALSO READ

PLI scheme should lead India towards innovation: Amitabh Kant

Addressing the audience during the virtual event, S Aparna, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, said that India is fortifying its position as a global leader in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing.


She added that the Indian pharmaceutical and medical device industry is working towards achieving the goal of “Make in India for the World”.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure ease of doing business for global investors in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors, she said, “Government will provide stable, long-term policy environment to facilitate transformation of the sector.”

The event also saw the launch of the EY Report on Indian Pharmaceutical Industry 2021, which includes an analysis of the current scenario and future potential of the sector.

The pharmaceutical department secretary also informed that India has successfully supplied critical drugs and medical devices across the country without any disruption.


This comes in just a few days after the Union Cabinet approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for pharmaceuticals for a period of FY 2020-21 to 2028-29.

According to the official statement, the scheme is expected to bring in Rs 15,000 crore worth of investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

The scheme is aimed at accelerating India's manufacturing capabilities, create employment, and also lead wider availability of affordable medicines. 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] This Jharkhand entrepreneur started up right after college, runs a Rs 50 lakh turnover business

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

[Weekly funding roundup] Unicorns rule the roost with VC capital crossing $1B in Feb

India exits recession as Q3 GDP grows 0.4 pc

Daily Capsule
Hello new unicorns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MHA says existing COVID-19 guidelines to continue till March 31

Aequs Private Limited to set up India's first toy cluster in Karnataka

Jio launches new JioPhone offer to accelerate '2G-mukt Bharat' movement

Unicorns of 2021: Is the Indian startup ecosystem poised for a stampede with 2 new additions in just 2 months?

[Weekly funding roundup] Unicorns rule the roost with VC capital crossing $1B in Feb

India exits recession as Q3 GDP grows 0.4 pc