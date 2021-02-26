Infosys expands Pennsylvania centre, commits to add 300 new jobs

By Press Trust of India|26th Feb 2021
The company will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Centre of Excellence, Infosys said in a statement.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will add 300 local jobs in Pennsylvania as part of its ongoing hiring plans in the US.


The company will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Centre of Excellence, Infosys said in a statement.

"My administration welcomes Infosys to Pennsylvania and looks forward to the growth and success of its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence in Chester County," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said.

Infosys President Mohit Joshi said the company is committed to growing its footprint in the financial services space in the US.


"Our Retirement Services Centre in Pennsylvania is one example of how we realise this aspiration. This Centre will focus on technology and innovation that will enable the retirement industry to navigate its way to lower costs, enhanced experiences, and better outcomes for retirement savers," he added.


The centre will develop technology solutions and services to help firms capitalise on the opportunities emerging at the intersection of employee benefits, wealth management, and digital transformation, beginning with a focus on the employee-sponsored retirement plan experience.

The centre was conceived last year following the partnership forged with Pennsylvania-based investment management firm Vanguard.

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Infosys to invest $1M in ideaForge Technology

Infosys, which has nearly 2,50,000 employees globally, had committed to hire an additional 12,000 American workers in September 2020, bringing its total hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 workers by 2022.


Earlier this month, IT services major said that it will invest an additional $ 1 million (about Rs 7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company.


In 2016, Infosys had announced investing in ideaForge, an Indian startup focused on unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV solutions (drones).


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Neo Banking: The next banking revolution for businesses

[Funding alert] Singapore startup Raena raises $9M in Series A round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, Alpha JWC Ventures

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

Skin in the GAME: Thanmai Viswanath eyes the next milestone for her family business

Daily Capsule
Hello new unicorns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter announces Super Follows subscription feature that lets you charge for tweets

Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 mobility startups

Twitter intends to make its content moderation practices more transparent: Jack Dorsey

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 26, 2021)

Privatisation to unleash exciting opportunities, boost investment: India Inc

Walmart expands Vriddhi programme to Uttar Pradesh