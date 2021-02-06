[Jobs Roundup] Work with healthtech soonicorn Indegene with these openings

By Rishabh Mansur|6th Feb 2021
Healthtech startup Indegene started as a marketing company for pharmaceutical drugs, eventually becoming an organisation creating content that pharma majors need for their trials.
Healthtech firm Indegene on Wednesday said it has raised $200 million from US-based investment firms Carlyle Group and Brighton Park. According to sources, the two investment companies have picked up minority stakes in Indegene.


The investment was made through a primary and secondary sale to buy out existing investors.

“The two investors have expertise in healthcare and technology. They are ideal partners to support our company’s continued growth,” said Manish Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Indegene.

Sources say that the company is now valued at $650-700 million, making it a soonicorn


Founded in 1999 by Rajesh Nair, Sanjay Parikh, Anand Kiran, Gaurav Kapoor, and Manish Gupta, Bengaluru-based Indegene claims to be working with 75 of the world’s largest pharma companies. It crunches numbers to prepare legally compliant clinical data, which helps pharma companies communicate comprehensive details of a specific drug to medical representatives and doctors.


Indegene started as a marketing company for pharmaceutical drugs, eventually becoming an organisation creating content that pharma majors need for their trials.

If you want to work in pharmaceuticals and be a part of Indegene's journey, these job openings may be for you:

Associate Manager - Client Servicing

Experience required: 5+ years

The associate manager of client servicing will work as a digital strategist for Indegene clients and demonstrate expertise in designing cross-channel campaign solutions to meet clients' campaign objectives and brand objectives. They will participate in the strategic development initiatives to identify engagement opportunities, improve client and prospect appeal, and improve their reputation in the market.


The role also involves aiding in solution pricing, RFP development, market-facing collaterals, business proposals, and more.


For more information, click here.

Manager - Presales

Experience required: N/A

Indegene is looking for a presales manager/consultant who can play a vital role in the selling and business development process. The role involves breadth and depth in proposal development, bid management and responding to RFIs and RFP’s.


The candidate will conceptualise and develop solutions and proposals for clients in the pharmaceutical commercial analytics space. Key areas of work include sales and marketing analytics, business intelligence, forecasting, market access, and market intelligence/research.


For more information, click here.

Director - Campaign Operations

Experience required: 15+ years

The director for campaign operations is responsible for managing gross margin and project profitability, and is accountable for the output of an operations centre, ensuring that all customer requirements are met in a cost-effective, timely and compliant manner.


They will also be responsible for ensuring the bottom-line for various accounts or multiple accounts as assigned, and will manage service-level agreement performance as per the scope of work.


For more information, click here.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Lead

Experience required: 6-8 years

This role involves leading design and development of customer journeys on marketing automation platforms, and requires an understanding of clients' business objectives and the ability come up with campaign plan proposals that include various options for audience creation, journey and content.


The candidate is expected to ask the right questions and help clients come up with unambiguous campaign objectives, present information in a crisp and business-friendly manner, and collaborate with project management, content, data engineering and analytics teams.


For more information, click here.

Senior Manager - Marketing

Experience required: 10-12 years

The senior marketing manager at Indegene will own the product website, and look ahead and plan content updates against campaign plans and product changes by partnering with the product team. The candidate should know the best practices of UX/UI, keep up with web trends, and lead the strategy for paid and non-paid ads including — but not limited to — Google, Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Terminus.


They will also oversee all vendor submissions including the coordination of marketing materials for use at industry tradeshows.


For more information, click here.

